London law firm seeks dog walker on £30k a year

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
25

A London law firm is looking to recruit a dog walker on a salary of up to £30,000 a year.

The somewhat unusual ‘Private Assistant and Dog Walker’ role is currently being advertised on behalf of Joseph Hage Aaronson, a litigation specialist with offices in Holborn.

The “predominantly non-desk based” position comes with tasks including “running errands” and general personal support, “which will include some caring of the principal’s small dog”, according to the online ad.

The ideal candidate, who can earn up to £30,000 a year, must have “demonstrable experience looking after and walking dogs”, as well as a “can-do attitude” and the “ability to work in fast-paced and ever-changing environment”.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The core hours for the role will be 9am-6pm Monday to Friday, however the successful candidate must be willing to be flexible on occasion.

Joseph Hage Aaronson has been approached for comment.

Incredibly, this isn’t the first legally-themed dog walking role to grace the pages of Legal Cheek.

We reported in 2018 that a “highly regarded” QC was looking to recruit a Bar Professional Training Course graduate to walk their pampered pooch. The ad went on to claim the “intense position” would provide the successful candidate with “a great lift up to obtaining pupillage”.

25 Comments

Legal aid lawyer

Well this is depressing

Reply Report comment
(34)(2)

Pdq

For you only, as you are simply not qualified for the job.

Reply Report comment
(5)(18)

Lol

What are the academic requirements?

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Pdq

That you have to ask, means you are most inappropriate for this position.

Reply Report comment
(3)(23)

EC

The fact that you feel this is an appropriate comment means you are most inappropriate in multiple facets.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Dave

a high 2.1 a bachelors in geography, or classics, or history, or languages from Oxbridge. I guess that the best use for their degrees. Perhaps with the OXford name and the useless degree you can also be a prime minister.

Reply Report comment
(24)(7)

Jules

Woof woof

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Addleshaws are the best innit

My dream job. You even earn more than a DWF senior associate.

And get to cuddle a dog all day long.

Reply Report comment
(21)(3)

Trainee

Well, that’s more than what they used to offer their paralegals about two years ago. If their paralegals are still on this crappy pay, maybe JHA should ask them first if they want a £5k bonus and some nicer companion?

Reply Report comment
(11)(1)

Jane

What’s the point in getting a dog if you are too busy to walk it. Foolishness.

Reply Report comment
(15)(6)

Old Guy

Never a truer word was said. But many people want the unconditional love of a pet or a child but don’t want to sacrifice any of their time.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Greg

Life doesn’t stand still, you don’t know the situation why make a negative comment. I’m sure they will find someone who fits in and enjoys getting out of the office to walk the dog.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Jen

So by your ‘logic’ only people who are around 24/7 should have a dog? People need to make a living at the end of the day and I’d rather they hired a pro dog walker than leave the dog at home all day.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

CMS NQ

I need this job… please… (shivering in the cold)

Reply Report comment
(18)(1)

Pdq

MAYBE you should have studied harder and obtained a decent level of competence, now get back to work or it’s early to bed with no supper for you, lazy bones.

Reply Report comment
(2)(19)

Emily

Many people have excellent qualifications, work extremely hard, are an asset to their employers, but have been hit hard by the current financial climate and/or covid-19, and through no fault of their own are losing their jobs and homes. How dare you assume that someone who asks for a job is stupid and lazy. If they were lazy they wouldn’t be actively looking for work.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Linda

Should they ever relocate to Newcastle Upon Tyne then I’m their person. Ofcourse their pampered pooch must get along with my pampered Princess Corina or Romania. We can lie on the bed and watch movies after a stroll along the promenade. Yes let me know when you’re up here. 😀😀😀😀😀

Reply Report comment
(4)(8)

Anonymous

That job is right up my street. How do I apply. In fact the job was made for me. X

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Pauline McLaughlin

I live in Belfast. Work as a social worker with excess stress. Would relocate for a dream job like this🦮

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Miss M R Shah

Is your Hooman lawyer looking for a dog walker?

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Just Don't!

For sure you’d be below the doggie in pecking order.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Angie

I have 2 dachshunds of my own, good luck there, some can be willing to go for a stroll, however my two love the duvet. Lol

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Denise Jones

I am your person. I am very patient and reliable.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Norlia

It sounds like a dream job!!! What is the age limit.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Roz

Honestly…..
Get a grip…..of your own dog’s lead….:)

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

