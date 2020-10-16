London law firm seeks dog walker on £30k a year

Sign us up! 🐶

A London law firm is looking to recruit a dog walker on a salary of up to £30,000 a year.

The somewhat unusual ‘Private Assistant and Dog Walker’ role is currently being advertised on behalf of Joseph Hage Aaronson, a litigation specialist with offices in Holborn.

The “predominantly non-desk based” position comes with tasks including “running errands” and general personal support, “which will include some caring of the principal’s small dog”, according to the online ad.

The ideal candidate, who can earn up to £30,000 a year, must have “demonstrable experience looking after and walking dogs”, as well as a “can-do attitude” and the “ability to work in fast-paced and ever-changing environment”.

The core hours for the role will be 9am-6pm Monday to Friday, however the successful candidate must be willing to be flexible on occasion.

Joseph Hage Aaronson has been approached for comment.

Incredibly, this isn’t the first legally-themed dog walking role to grace the pages of Legal Cheek.

We reported in 2018 that a “highly regarded” QC was looking to recruit a Bar Professional Training Course graduate to walk their pampered pooch. The ad went on to claim the “intense position” would provide the successful candidate with “a great lift up to obtaining pupillage”.