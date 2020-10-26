Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Ministers must end their attacks on lawyers [The Guardian]
Letter protesting attacks on lawyers [Defend Lawyers]
Restricting judicial review will undermine democracy, panel told [The Guardian]
Grenfell Tower investigation: Man arrested on suspicion of perverting course of justice [Evening Standard]
Should animals have legal personality? [Financial Times]
Boots in fresh court battle over rents [The Telegraph]
Big Tech calls for EU legal protections to tackle bad content [Bloomberg]
Natasha Harrison — the lawyer from Croydon shaking up Manhattan’s Boies Schiller [Sunday Times]
The strange London bus law you probably never knew existed [My London]
Student commercial awareness virtual event this Wednesday: Mega trends: How digitalisation, decarbonisation and urban dynamics are driving legal business — with Osborne Clarke [Legal Cheek Events]
“This is what happens when terrified White Middle-Class lawyers who think they are somehow racist live in leafy areas get together in a room and make irrational policies based on a supposed ideological commitment to racial equality.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anonymous
Judicial Review must also be affordable, i.e. Claimant can’t be responsible for any government ‘costs’.
Anonymous
Why should hard working taxpayers fund the ill founded complaints of the lunatic leftist fringes?