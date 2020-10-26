Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Ministers must end their attacks on lawyers [The Guardian]

Letter protesting attacks on lawyers [Defend Lawyers]

Restricting judicial review will undermine democracy, panel told [The Guardian]

Grenfell Tower investigation: Man arrested on suspicion of perverting course of justice [Evening Standard]

Should animals have legal personality? [Financial Times]

Boots in fresh court battle over rents [The Telegraph]

Big Tech calls for EU legal protections to tackle bad content [Bloomberg]

Natasha Harrison — the lawyer from Croydon shaking up Manhattan’s Boies Schiller [Sunday Times]

The strange London bus law you probably never knew existed [My London]

