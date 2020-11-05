News

DWF ‘cautiously optimistic’ following summer cost-cutting measures

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
6

Listed giant’s revenue up 14% on previous 12 months

DWF’s London office

The bosses of DWF say they are “cautiously optimistic” about the year ahead as the firm recorded an uptick in revenues in its latest financial results.

The firm posted a 14% uplift in revenue on the previous 12 months to £147 million, according to today’s half-year trading statement. Underlying adjusted profit before tax came in at £13 million, down marginally on the previous year’s £13.8 million, while net debt has been slashed by £6 million to £59 million.

The positive results follow a series of summer cost-cutting measures by the firm, including the shuttering of offices in Brussels and Singapore, as well as the scrapping of its flexible resourcing service ‘DWF Resource’.

Legal Cheek reported last month that the firm is also replacing its traditional training contract programme in favour of a new super-exam friendly graduate apprenticeship, and will use the government’s training levy to help fund it.

Sir Nigel Knowles, CEO, said: “We have seen a very pleasing recovery in activity levels since the dip caused by COVID-19 in Q4 of FY20. We have prioritised organic growth, acquisition integration and operational efficiency and this focus, combined with our cost reduction measures, has delivered strong profit improvement for the group.”

DWF’s share price currently sits at 85.2p, down from a pre-COVID market high of 143p. It hit a low of 46.2p in July.

6 Comments

redundant rachel

Hmmm, no comments getting through on this article: DWF are keeping Alex’s palms greased nicely

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Ex DWFer

I don’t think there is much to say. The facts say it all:

DWF needed to list. And that’s that.

Now it will have to deal with being a listed company in a looming, great recession.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Geo

Genuine question – what would a salaried partner (newly made-up, say 8-12pqe) at DWF be trousering? How would it compare to other firms in the City?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Observer

Are you performing a survey? I’ve seen the question posed on my LC articles

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Rood Giddance

He’s a chinny desperate for some leads. Their whole industry is one step away from the precipice.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Ex DWFer

Not much more over magic circle NQ salary.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

