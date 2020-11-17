News

Minimum pay for pupil barristers up £94 in London and £279 elsewhere

Minimum pupillage awards across England and Wales are set to rise again following an annual review, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) confirmed.

Chambers in London will have to pay pupils at least £18,960 in London, while those elsewhere will receive a minimum of £16,601. The rises, effective from 1 January 2020, equate to an extra £94 and £279 a year, respectively. The previous rates were £18,866 and £16,322.

The award is set with regard to the Living Wage Foundation’s hourly rate recommendations, which are announced in November each year. This currently sits at £10.85 an hour in London and £9.50 for the rest of the UK.

The modest uplifts didn’t go down well with lawyers on social media, with criminal barrister and author The Secret Barrister tweeting:

“For a (conservative) estimate of 50 hours a week, this works out at a princely £6.39 / £7.29 an hour. Minimum wage is £8.72. The bar must do better.”

“I don’t think that these are figures to be celebrated,” Carmelite Chambers barrister James Lloyd said. “We simply are not doing enough to break down barriers to entry of the profession.”

Stephen Davies, a criminal solicitor at Tuckers, described the rises as “absolutely scandalous” before adding, “I’m afraid I do not support this whatsoever and I query how this can possibly be justified?”

The BSB announced back in 2018 that pupillage awards would be set in line with the salaries recommended each year by the Living Wage Foundation. Prior to the commitment, the minimum chambers could pay their pupils was £12,000.

Poor Irish Barrister

Mfw the brits are triggered over an increase in minimum pay, we get paid literally nothing over here, except maybe a few hundred quid at Christmas as a thank you.

Bob

Why are pupils paid anything at all? They should get used to being independent, as barristers are supposed to be, and still are in New South Wales.

Anon

To name just a few; (1) the support they provide their pupil supervisor; and (2) If they werent paid anything, only those with the means to support themselves could enter the profession.

Bob

I have had more than half a dozen pupils. I enjoy the relationship but I am
doing things for them not vice versa. It is hardly oppressive to expect a capable professional to be able to save enough to support themselves for a few months. The Bar of England and Wales has gone down the tubes: permitting employed barristers, paying pupils and too much state funding, especially in crime. Captive and bureaucratic rather than free and independent.

Question

What area of law do you specialise in, Bob?

Bob

I have a broad practice in crime and common law with quite a lot of Court of Appeal work

An actual barrister

You do not sound like a barrister to me, certainly not a very well-informed and intelligent one.

Saved up money from what exactly? This may well be their first job out of studying and they no longer all have rich parents backing them.

Too much state funding? Criminal barristers get paid very little in many cases.

They are still doing a job for you. By all means complain their pupillage money is too high. But claiming they should do it for free is ridiculous.

Bob

In what sense are they doing a job for me you abusive non-entity? In what sense is their failure to provide for themself the problem of their chambers or their pupil master? I had no support from my parents and do not come from a well off background. You are clearly entirely mentally captive to an employment model of the bar and a bureaucratic one. My point about legal aid was not that rates are too low but that too many people are legally aided. I never seek not refuse legally aided work. I will not make myself dependant upon it.

ALawyer

The Australian Bar operates from a completely different model and so far as I can tell every mam and his dog can qualify fully in Australia. The amount of people I see coming over here who are “qualified” in Australia, yet have nowhere near the knowledge or experience of most paralegals here.

Anonymous

Social mobility is irrelevant to the BSB. Sex and race are all that matter. Good times to be from a wealthy background and tick those lovely boxes. Good times.

Loving Life

That’s nowhere near enough for all the wine, ‘confidence-boosting international retreats’ and psychotherapy you’ll need once you get tenancy.

Rubyshoes

More outrage should be given to the fact there are far fewer pupillages being offered. That will stop progression much more than pay rates.

Anon

Why?

All that means is you’ll have more disappointed people who don’t get tenancy.

Kirkland NQ

Wow. Imagine being a lawyer and not even being able to afford to fly your super car to your summer home on the Côte d’Azur.

Tenant

I appreciate the figure is crap for 1st 6, but doesn’t everyone earn considerably more in 2nd 6 than the pupillage award, which (for 2nd 6) is simply a guaranteed minimum?

So on SB’s figure of working 50 hours/week, if the pupil was actually doing 50 hours per week in 2nd 6, they would be making quite a substantial sum?

Alan Robertshaw

It used to be the case the pupils had to pay 100 Guineas to undertake pupillage. My old pupil master thought that was great tradition. We had to differ on that one.

I was lucky in that, although there was no pupillage finding back then, I was able to pick up some ‘noting briefs’ in my first six. That was one of the exceptions allowing pupils to receive renumeration. I was also pretty busy in my second six. I started out in crime, so it wasn’t the best paid work; but there was plenty of it so it balanced out. Even doing a few overnighters on Saturday mornings paid for the weekend.

But there is a serious point to this. Lack of funding can be a real impediment to people; especially from non-traditional backgrounds. I was lucky in that I did law school in the days when there were still grants, and I got a scholarship for Bar School. That took the edge off things a bit. But for people already facing massive student loan debts funding is yet another deterrent.

The Bar model is unusual in that chambers are incorporated associations, so they’re not ’employers’ as such. But if we don’t find a way of supporting people at the start of their careers then there is a risk that the Bar ends up only being available to people with access to private income. And I can think of few areas in life where it’s more important that the participants look like the people they serve than the justice system.

