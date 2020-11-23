Red Lion Chambers cancels 2022 pupillage recruitment due to COVID-19

Crime and fraud set cites impact on court work

Red Lion Chambers has cancelled its recruitment programme for the 2022 pupillage cycle in light of the pandemic’s impact on the courts.

The crime and fraud set confirmed it would reopen applications from October 2021 for pupillages due to commence in 2023. It normally recruits two pupils each year on a package of £27,000 (a £17,000 award plus £10,000 in guaranteed earnings).

In a statement it said: “Chambers is committed to delivering the highest standard of pupillage training and ensuring it is a fulfilling experience. We have taken this decision in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on court work and delivery of the pupillage programme for 2020/21 and 2021/22. We believe this decision is also in the best interests of those due to commence pupillage with us in January 2022.”

Red Lion isn’t the first chambers to rethink its recruitment approach in the wake of the pandemic.

As reported by Legal Cheek, Henderson Chambers took the decision earlier this year to cancel its 2021/22 pupillage process amid fears that video interviews would not fairly reflect the abilities of wannabe barristers. But 24 hours later it reversed this decision, opting to postpone rather than cancel the programme following discussions with the Bar Council.

Elsewhere, a host of sets cancelled their mini-pupillage schemes in response to the virus, with several opting to deliver online work-experience programmes instead.