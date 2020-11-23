News

Red Lion Chambers cancels 2022 pupillage recruitment due to COVID-19

By Thomas Connelly on
Crime and fraud set cites impact on court work

Red Lion Chambers — credit: Elisa Rolle via Wikimedia

Red Lion Chambers has cancelled its recruitment programme for the 2022 pupillage cycle in light of the pandemic’s impact on the courts.

The crime and fraud set confirmed it would reopen applications from October 2021 for pupillages due to commence in 2023. It normally recruits two pupils each year on a package of £27,000 (a £17,000 award plus £10,000 in guaranteed earnings).

In a statement it said: “Chambers is committed to delivering the highest standard of pupillage training and ensuring it is a fulfilling experience. We have taken this decision in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on court work and delivery of the pupillage programme for 2020/21 and 2021/22. We believe this decision is also in the best interests of those due to commence pupillage with us in January 2022.”

Red Lion isn’t the first chambers to rethink its recruitment approach in the wake of the pandemic.

As reported by Legal Cheek, Henderson Chambers took the decision earlier this year to cancel its 2021/22 pupillage process amid fears that video interviews would not fairly reflect the abilities of wannabe barristers. But 24 hours later it reversed this decision, opting to postpone rather than cancel the programme following discussions with the Bar Council.

Elsewhere, a host of sets cancelled their mini-pupillage schemes in response to the virus, with several opting to deliver online work-experience programmes instead.

Passer-by

Such a shame 🙁 This is all having a detrimental effect on those at the very start of their careers.

Anon

Depends on the market. I expect Red Lion’s core work is among the sort of practice that has been hammered the worst by covid and won’t recover for a long time with fraud trials being punted to 2022 at least. It would be a terrible time for a pupil to enter one of the worst affected markets, so this should be welcomed by the cohort seeking entry at this time, especially when other practice areas are really booming.

Lord Bond

For what it’s worth, I think this was the right decision. With jury trials being suspended and/or adjourned, it does not make sense for senior members of Chambers to invest their money in training up pupils, especially when they have not had a constant stream of jury trial work due to COVID.

Also, it is worth noting that Red Lion did make two offers of pupillage this year, particularly when they could have suspended their pupillage process altogether but chose not to. The same cannot be said for other Chambers who pulled out of the process whether legally aided or not. Sometimes difficult financial decisions have to be made, and I think this was the correct one.

Anonymous

Shows too the problems with mandating minimum pupillage awards as it will reduce the number of slots in the next couple of years.

