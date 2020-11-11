Virtual event TOMORROW: What the SQE means for future lawyers — with Flex Legal, Reed Smith, Squire Patton Boggs and BARBRI

Thursday 12 November from 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek is gathering together lawyers, legal education experts and graduate recruitment specialists for a virtual event about what the SQE and qualifying work experience means for future lawyers.

The session begins with a short introduction from legal services consultancy Hook Tangaza laying out the key findings of its recent SQE report.

Then experts from global law firms Reed Smith and Squire Patton Boggs will take to the virtual stage, alongside speakers from flexible paralegal resourcing platform Flex Legal and legal education provider BARBRI, for a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist.

Date: Thursday 12 November 2020

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The focus of the discussion will be to explore the new opportunities for qualification as a solicitor that are arising under the incoming SQE regime, for which courses start at the beginning of January 2021.

The speakers

• Victoria Cromwell, director of UK programmes at BARBRI

• Mary Bonsor, CEO and co-founder of Flex Legal

• Katrina Watson, learning & development manager at Reed Smith

• Adam Curphey, innovation engagement manager at Reed Smith

• Paul Kendall, head of learning & development at Squire Patton Boggs

There will then be virtual networking with the speakers and their firm’s graduate recruiters, as well as an SQE Q&A with the BARBRI team.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.