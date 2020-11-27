Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: The future of work — with Shoosmiths

Tuesday 1 December, from 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic looks set to have a permanent effect on working practices, for both law firms and their clients.

But while working from home (WFH) is surely here to stay, a blended approach that mixes agile workplaces with WFH is likely to become the norm.

National law firm Shoosmiths, with 14 offices across the UK, has an interesting vantage point on the changes. The firm wants to consolidate the remote working gains of 2020 while developing an in-person environment for after the pandemic that fosters creativity, innovation and teamwork.

Level: Students, Graduates

Even more important is Shoosmiths’ role helping its clients adjust. New approaches throw up a host of legal issues in key practice areas such as real estate, commercial and technology.

On Tuesday 1 December Legal Cheek is partnering with Shoosmiths for a virtual student commercial awareness event about the future of work. Lawyers from the firm will sketch out their vision of the law firm of tomorrow while giving students an insight into the sort of legal work that is generated by clients’ transition to new working practices.

The speakers

• Alex Bishop, head of the litigation services practice and head of the firm’s Birmingham office

• Deborah Gordon Brown, partner in the real estate team

• Anna Cartledge, partner in the planning team

• Dan Goddard, associate in the commercial division

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with Shoosmiths’ graduate recruitment team, the speakers and trainees from the firm.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.