Addleshaw Goddard cuts 19 lawyer roles following consultation

Redundancies in real estate team

Addleshaw Goddard has cut 19 lawyer roles across its UK offices following a redundancy consultation.

The outfit confirmed it had made 19 redundancies within its real estate team, with a further three team members “redeployed” into other practice areas.

Addleshaws launched a redundancy consultation in September, with 22 real estate lawyers told their jobs were at risk.

Speaking at the time, John Joyce, managing partner, said: “[O]ur real estate team has grown over the last five years to match demand which has now reduced in some areas and after much thought we now recognise that we need to make changes given the limited prospects of imminent recovery.”

Confirming the cuts today, a firm spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that 19 individuals have been made redundant and three colleagues have redeployed into other teams. We know that this has been a very difficult and uncertain period for many of the team and these decisions have been reached only after the most careful and thorough consideration.”

Other firms to make job cuts in recent months include Reed Smith, Irwin Mitchell and Fieldfisher. Dentons, meanwhile, announced its own redundancy consolation last month, which could affect up to 24 lawyers across its UK offices.