Addleshaw Goddard cuts 19 lawyer roles following consultation

By Legal Cheek on
8

Redundancies in real estate team

Addleshaw Goddard’s London office

Addleshaw Goddard has cut 19 lawyer roles across its UK offices following a redundancy consultation.

The outfit confirmed it had made 19 redundancies within its real estate team, with a further three team members “redeployed” into other practice areas.

Addleshaws launched a redundancy consultation in September, with 22 real estate lawyers told their jobs were at risk.

Speaking at the time, John Joyce, managing partner, said: “[O]ur real estate team has grown over the last five years to match demand which has now reduced in some areas and after much thought we now recognise that we need to make changes given the limited prospects of imminent recovery.”

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Confirming the cuts today, a firm spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that 19 individuals have been made redundant and three colleagues have redeployed into other teams. We know that this has been a very difficult and uncertain period for many of the team and these decisions have been reached only after the most careful and thorough consideration.”

Other firms to make job cuts in recent months include Reed Smith, Irwin Mitchell and Fieldfisher. Dentons, meanwhile, announced its own redundancy consolation last month, which could affect up to 24 lawyers across its UK offices.

8 Comments

Anon

Out of interest, what would have actually dropped-off in the real estate world to necessitate this? A lot of what juniors do in mid-market firm RE teams is asset management churn – has the marquee acquisition/development pipeline stalled?

Property guy

Granting of leases and renewals and sales and acquisitions have dropped off in commercial real estate for obvious reasons. I expect those affected do this type of work. By contrast if you’re in prop lit this is not likely to be a quiet time for you.

MC Partner

wouldn’t expect less from such a sub par firm

Anon

Quite. AG is achingly provincial.

anon

@MC Partner – I’d much rather work decent hours for competitive pay at AG than sacrifice my life/soul/mental health/relationships for below market pay in the Magic Circle.

To be honest I wouldn’t even make such a sacrifice at a US firm, where at least they provide an (arguably) justifiable salary in exchange for the terrible and bizarre lifestyle on offer.

Normal person

All the best to those being redundant at such a horrible time of year and in such uncertain times. These things can happen to anyone. There is so much luck involved in a legal career – right trainee seats, right mentors, firm performing well at times you need it to, partnership prospects and rivals appearing/disappearing at the right points, health (mental and physical) holding out throughout the process of working your way up. It works out in end though

FlourPour

It’s very depressing really. I didn’t get the seats I wanted and was lumped into banking and you realise that your fate is beyond your control.

Most of the people that end up in real estate are there as a safe and easy option because they didn’t get what they wanted or they found that what they thought they wanted was crap (corporate/PE).

FlourPour

AG were hiring loads just before the pandemic. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few of those shovelled out are relatively new hires.

