Dentons triggers redundancy consultation with launch of ‘virtual roles’

By Thomas Connelly on
8

Up to 24 lawyer positions at risk

Global behemoth Dentons has kicked off a redundancy consultation which could affect up to 24 lawyers across its UK offices — but stresses cuts will be “significantly reduced” with the creation of new “virtual roles”.

The largest law firm in the world by lawyer headcount said it was looking to create a “small number of virtual roles” in its energy, transport and infrastructure and non-contentious construction teams, as part of an ongoing shift towards remote working in response to the global pandemic. Other roles will be shifted to Scotland.

Dentons confirmed it is in the process of reviewing salaries with respect to the new virtual roles, “to ensure that they are fair and equitable”.

Virtual roles aside, the firm announced it will undertake a redundancy exercise with up to 24 roles across London, Milton Keynes and Glasgow “potentially impacted”.

UKME CEO Jeremy Cohen commented: “Considering transformational shifts in the delivery of services sometimes means having to make proposals that, while focused on the need to build a sustainable long-term business, may regrettably impact the lives of some of our colleagues and cause uncertainty.”

He continued:

“The processes themselves are also never easy for our staff and we know that the consultation exercise in these practices will understandably cause a degree of uncertainty for some. We are very focused on supporting all potentially impacted colleagues throughout this process, and our priority now is to work towards providing them with clarity, and removing any uncertainty as soon as possible.”

News of the redundancy consultation follows the firm’s decision earlier this summer to close two of its UK regional offices, in Aberdeen and Watford, with all staff due to work from home permanently.

8 Comments

Virtual person

Virtual roles? The future looks bleak.

Reply Report comment
(18)(0)

Outraged

The fact that a giant firm like Dentons is considering cuts when other large firms are repaying salary cuts, shelling out Covid bonuses and money is raining down on its partners is outrageous.

What a third-tier, bloated poxy shop.

Reply Report comment
(29)(0)

Dentons

Yup, dog shit firm.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

What a toilet

It’s just ludicrous greed from the partners who prefer to bag extra cash instead of keeping roles viable. Hopefully prospective graduates notice how the firm treated it’s employees when times were bad and stay well away

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

fuck Dentons

agreed. we literally have an article on Osborne Clarke repaying the salary cuts it made during lockdown sitting right next to this one on the homepage

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

George

What would a newly made-up partner be pocketing at this shop? How would it vary between the different UK offices?

Reply Report comment
(0)(8)

Links

Dentons is literally the McDonalds of commercial law.

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

MC Associate

yawn

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

