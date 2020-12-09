News

Clifford Chance ditches ‘Dear Sirs’ and ‘Chairman’ in inclusivity push

By Thomas Connelly on
6

Magic circle player calls time on gendered language in legal correspondence following similar moves by Freshfields and Quinn Emanuel

Clifford Chance’s London office

Clifford Chance has become the latest law firm to ditch gendered language including ‘Dear Sirs’ and ‘Chairman’ from its legal correspondence, it confirmed today.

The magic circle player revealed it had scrubbed gendered salutations from its letter templates earlier this year as part of its ongoing efforts to foster a more inclusive culture across its workforce.

The move comes four years after Freshfields took the decision to replace ‘Dear Sirs’ with ‘Dear Sir or Madam’ in emails and legal documents, in a move the firm said it hoped would “shed light on other things that we might inadvertently be doing that risk alienating people we communicate with”. US outfit Quinn Emanuel took similar steps earlier this year.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Clifford Chance is also encouraging lawyers to avoid gender-specific pronouns and adjectives such as ‘she/her/hers’ or ‘he/him/his’, and steer clear of nouns that assume that a person of a particular gender will perform a particular role — as is the case with ‘chairman’.

The firm says the use of gender-neutral legal docs will promote gender equality, challenge unconscious assumptions about gender roles, and help highlight that not everyone identifies as male or female.

“We are continuously collaborating with our clients to see how we can better advance our commitment to inclusion,” Clifford Chance’s global director of inclusion Tiernan Brady said. “The words and language we use matter greatly. They send a signal of our values and can have both a positive and negative impact on others and on our culture.”

He continued:

“Removing gendered language from our communications is a subtle but impactful way of demonstrating what we stand for, and I’m delighted to see these steps taken in our firm.”

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

6 Comments

Anonymous

“Dear Sirs” is better. The non-specific plural of a potentially gender diverse group takes the masculine in English. It is simple grammar and not discrimination no matter what the woke moaners say.

Reply Report comment
(30)(6)

He/she/it/X

“Dear Sir or Madam” is unfortunately outdated now, due to its binary nature.

Truly inclusive firms should be moving towards “Dear Sir, Madam, both, neither, other(s), unknown or undisclosed”, or similar.

Reply Report comment
(35)(2)

Shirley Knott

Such silliness. But more easily ignored than forcing people to put pronouns in their signatures.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

FlourPour

Wow. Finally, after all these years, Clifford Chance solves sexism.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories