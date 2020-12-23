Corona-regs barrister launches law centre fundraiser

Doughty Street Chambers’ Adam Wagner targets £15,000

A barrister, whose online explainers of the government’s Covid-19 regulations have helped thousands to understand the law, has launched a fundraiser for law centres.

Since the pandemic hit in February, Adam Wagner, a human rights barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, has been looking at the Covid regulations on his Twitter page, podcast and more recently in YouTube videos. The barrister has now set out to help underfunded law centres to continue to be able to provide these types of services to the public.

Through his tweets, podcasts and videos, Wagner breaks down the regulations in an easy-to-understand way allowing people to get up to speed with the ever-changing and often bewilderingly complex rules. Through Wagner’s explainers, people are able to understand their rights and obligations and be aware of the dos and don’ts to help stop the spread of the virus.

In his most recent video Wagner discusses the complex rules surrounding Christmas bubbles.

By taking each line of the regulation in turn and with the aid of diagrams, Wagner breaks down how exactly you can link up with other households this Christmas, highlighting the areas that may be misunderstood. Following the swift introduction of Tier 4 the barrister put out a podcast to update his listeners on the new rules.

While Wagner has been giving free advice on the Covid regulations for just the past ten months, law centres provide free legal advice to the public all year round. With public funding cuts in recent years, a number of law centres have had to close and those remaining are chronically underfunded.

With this in mind, Wagner is using his following to raise money for the Law Centres Network. Recently endorsed by The Secret Barrister, in just three days Wagner has raised over £10,000 for the cause and is on the way to reaching his target of £15,000.