Simmons & Simmons sets 30% ethnic minority target for trainees

Aims to achieve greater racial diversity by 2025

Simmons & Simmons has today announced a series of targets to achieve greater ethnic and racial diversity across the firm within the next five years.

The international law firm aims to have 30% ethnic minority trainees by 2025. The current trainee ethnic make-up is 25%.

Simmons is also targeting a 15% ethnic minority partnership. As of the firm’s 2020 diversity report, 14% of partners are from black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

The targets form part of the firm’s diversity action plan, which places emphasis on monitoring progress, reviewing recruitment and promotion processes, as well as extending its mentoring programme which aims to share and educate on the experiences of ethnic minority colleagues.

Colin Passmore, senior partner at Simmons & Simmons, said: “It is only right that as a firm we continue to challenge ourselves to create a truly diverse and inclusive environment for our people. Our firm’s ambition is to deliver greater inclusion and to ensure that our people can deliver their best in a workplace that supports everyone.”

Today’s announcement follows Simmons’ ranking in this year’s social mobility employer list.

Other major law firms to set ethnic minority targets for trainees in recent months include Norton Rose Fulbright (25%), Linklaters (35%) and Allen & Overy (35%). All three firms have also set a target of 10% black trainees each year.