Simmons & Simmons sets 30% ethnic minority target for trainees

By Aishah Hussain on
9

Aims to achieve greater racial diversity by 2025

Simmons & Simmons has today announced a series of targets to achieve greater ethnic and racial diversity across the firm within the next five years.

The international law firm aims to have 30% ethnic minority trainees by 2025. The current trainee ethnic make-up is 25%.

Simmons is also targeting a 15% ethnic minority partnership. As of the firm’s 2020 diversity report, 14% of partners are from black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

The targets form part of the firm’s diversity action plan, which places emphasis on monitoring progress, reviewing recruitment and promotion processes, as well as extending its mentoring programme which aims to share and educate on the experiences of ethnic minority colleagues.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Colin Passmore, senior partner at Simmons & Simmons, said: “It is only right that as a firm we continue to challenge ourselves to create a truly diverse and inclusive environment for our people. Our firm’s ambition is to deliver greater inclusion and to ensure that our people can deliver their best in a workplace that supports everyone.”

Today’s announcement follows Simmons’ ranking in this year’s social mobility employer list.

Other major law firms to set ethnic minority targets for trainees in recent months include Norton Rose Fulbright (25%), Linklaters (35%) and Allen & Overy (35%). All three firms have also set a target of 10% black trainees each year.

9 Comments

2d worth

I agree with the sentiment, however one questions whether over-representation is the answer?

Maybe I’m unconsciously racist for even questioning it. Why should it matter if it is?

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Just Anonymous

I have said this before, but I’ll say it again because I think it needs to be said.

Natural diversity which arises from Equality of Opportunity is great.

Enforced diversity which arises from quotas is worthless.

Reply Report comment
(13)(2)

JA

Hexplain yuself wha’ yu mean?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Worse than worthless, it prejudices the good enough by on boarding the not good enough.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anonymous

Deranged. And this doesn’t help anyone – every ethnic minority person in that firm will have an invisible [DIVERSITY HIRE] sign next to their name.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Get Woke, Go Broke

It’s funny all of these affirmative action policies claim to be for equality but, as seen in many instances such as in the US, seem to largely favour black applicants above Asian applicants even if the latter is more qualified for the job.

Reply Report comment
(4)(4)

Honest Abe

Interesting you say this in reference to the US, when the biggest beneficiaries of affirmative action over there have been white women over the decades (since the 60s). However people tend to see what they want to see, and when accused of being prejudiced they protest and accuse others of being too woke. You obviously have an agenda.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

What is the intended level of discrimination for the UK where the population is 87% white?

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Old Guy

Firms will do what they have been doing for the last 15 years, take on posh ethnic minority kids with a smattering of ethnic minority kids from poor universities to boost their diversity stats. Once in they will not progress and even if kept on, by 2 years pqe they will be out of the door.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

