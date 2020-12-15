News

Top commercial chambers rally to save criminal pupillages cancelled due to pandemic

By Thomas Connelly on
14

Group follow Keating’s lead in offering emergency funding for training spots

A group of leading commercial chambers have come together to provide emergency funding for criminal pupillages that have been postponed or cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

The cohort have followed Keating Chambers, which in September pledged £20,000 to fund a pupillage that a criminal set has had to withdraw due to COVID-19.

The group, under the guidance of the Bar Council, is made up of Twenty Essex, Atkin Chambers, 3 Verulam Buildings, Matrix Chambers, Brick Court Chambers, as well a members from 4 Pump Court and Blackstone Chambers. Quadrant Chambers is also lending its support via another route.

“It has been clear from an early stage that the pandemic will have a disproportionate effect on certain areas of the bar”, said incoming Bar Council chair Derek Sweeting QC. “We know that whilst many criminal sets have prioritised the funding of pupillage, there have been and will be gaps.”

The 2021 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

In his inaugural speech yesterday, Sweeting went on to thank those sets that had stepped in so far to prevent the “exclusion of bright talent” from the bar. He continued:

“Special thanks must go to Keating Chambers and Lucy Garrett QC who started this ball rolling in September and have been instrumental in gathering support from across the commercial bar.”

The group is now calling on criminal sets that would like to take up this offer to get in touch with the Bar Council. It is also stressing that any communications on the subject and the identity of any set taking up the offer will be kept completely confidential.

For more information, or to apply, please complete the form which the Bar Council will provide and email it to pupillagegateway@barcouncil.org.uk.

News of the initiative follows a report published by the Bar Standards Board (BSB) that forecasted a drop in pupillage numbers over the next two years as a direct result of the pandemic, with training spots in criminal and family law predicted to be hit hardest.

14 Comments

Laz

Great work 👏🏻

Anon

No help from Fountain Court or Essex Court?

Anonymous

Mini-pupillages should count towards pupillage.

Anon

How much does an average commercial barrister at a good London set actually earn?

Anonymous

Earn or get paid?

Anon

Either. Would be interesting to know if aged debt is much of an issue at the commercial bar.

Anonymous

They earn about 10% of what they get paid. Age discrimination against debt is not publicly encouraged.

commercial junior

There is obviously quite a range (depending on how rent is structured in any given chambers) but an informed guesstimate would be 60%-90% gross (with income tax on top of that) for most: if you are a super star silk and there is a cap on rent it could be much higher and if you have no practice and the rent structure has a minimum for a room than you could be losing money but neither of these would be common…

As to aged debt it is in my experience extremely rare not to get paid (has happened to me once in 10 years as solicitors went insolvent after sending the cheque).

Solicitor

In the hundreds of thousands after a few years, I believe.

Anonymous

Earn or get paid?

Anon

Where does this end though? It’s not healthy or sustainable.

Anon

Atkin Chambers isn’t a Commercial set. They do Construction.

Thabo

Can any criminal bods tell us, confidentially of course, how they are doing at the Independent Bar?

I’ve been in house for 10 years and have been thinking of making the switch but I’m not sure I’m getting honest answers as everyone I talk to claims to be doing fine, but I do wonder if they’re just saving face by saying so.

Anon

But if there aren’t the tenancies available after the end of pupillage, does this really help anyone?

