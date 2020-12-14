Travers Smith restarts lawyer salary reviews and increases pay

Business services and support staff salaries remain frozen

Travers Smith has restarted lawyer salary reviews and increased levels of pay.

The firm had put all salary reviews on hold over the summer when coronavirus hit. It has now handed out pay rises to fee-earners, a spokesperson from the firm said, but the salaries of business services staff and PAs remain frozen. The lawyer pay increases have been backdated to be effective 1 July 2020.

The firm has now also paid out bonuses due this financial year.

Travers Smith is the latest law firm to roll back some of its coronavirus-related measures.

Last month Allen & Overy restarted salary reviews and increased remuneration for its lawyer ranks following a firm-wide pay freeze. Newly qualified (NQ) solicitors, who saw their pay packets decrease by 10%, were awarded a pay rise, albeit one that fell a few grand short of the pre-COVID £100k high. A&O is also keeping the salaries of its business services and support staff frozen.