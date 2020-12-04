News

Slaughter and May boosts Xmas bonuses but sticks with pay freeze

By Aishah Hussain on
7

Also reinstates partner distributions

Slaughter and May’s London office

Slaughter and May is bumping up associates’ bonuses but is continuing with its firm-wide pay freeze until a review of the situation early next year.

Slaughter and May executive partner Paul Stacey said the partnership had decided “not to move associates through the salary scales this year nor to award salary increases across the rest of the firm”, according to an email seen by RollOnFriday.

Stacy announced the firm is also awarding associates with annual discretionary bonuses 2% higher than last year in recognition of their efforts.

Among its higher ranks, the magic circle firm reinstated the partner distributions it suspended in April this year.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Slaughters chipped away at the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) associates in May, from £92,000 to £87,000, to curb the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The rest of the magic circle followed with their own NQ salary cuts at the time.

Yet, a number of City law firms have now reversed or increased NQ pay in recent months. Fellow magic circle firm Allen & Overy, for example, has nudged its NQs’ total pay package slightly albeit not quite as high as its six-figure pre-COVID sum. The firm is also keeping the salaries of its business services and support staff frozen.

7 Comments

Anon

With some £3m PEP this is some staggering cheapskatedness

anon

The partnership is so absurdly transparent in doing this.

Kirkland NQ

On the Cravath scale then, is it?

ssrgs

Surely Kirkland NQ you must now be a few years PQE or do you keep getting held back on performance review? Your cohorts at other firms are probably now out-earning you :S

Bobby C

Meanwhile in Legal Aid land, pay cuts, furlough and redundancies.

No Christmas bonuses here.

Merry Christmas from another country.

x

City smasher

Merry Christmas

Big if true

Allegedly – no disclosure of the real numbers, so fair to assume they’re much lower actually. Slaughters just loves the image.

