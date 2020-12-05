Virtual student event THIS TUESDAY: Innovation and the law — with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Irwin Mitchell, Elevate and BARBRI

Tuesday 8 December, from 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 8 December for a virtual student event about how innovation is changing the practice of law.

Lawyers from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Irwin Mitchell and Elevate will share their experiences from the frontline of developments in legal tech and process management and consider how they have transformed their work over the last decade. They will also reflect on the effect of working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic on legal innovation.

Date: Tuesday 8 December 2020

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

What skills do future lawyers require in this new world? Providing the legal education and training perspective will be BARBRI, whose new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) prep courses launch next month. The new more flexible route to qualification will allow students to use the real skills they develop during their qualifying work experience to help them through their professional exams.

After a panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers and members of their firms’ graduate recruitment teams, as well as an SQE Q&A with BARBRI.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.