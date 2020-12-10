Virtual student event TOMORROW: An afternoon with Mayer Brown’s London managing partner, Sally Davies

Friday 11 December, 2pm to 4pm, taking place virtually

Join us for a rare opportunity to meet an elite law firm’s London managing partner, followed by virtual networking with other lawyers at the firm and its graduate recruitment team.

Sally Davies, Mayer Brown‘s managing partner for the firm’s London office, will give an overview of her career journey in corporate law and share her insights on the industry. She will also talk about how she helped steer a global law firm through the pandemic and deliver her forecasts for the year ahead.

Sally, whose background is in commercial litigation and arbitration, will answer students’ questions put to her by a Legal Cheek journalist before being joined by colleagues from the firm for a wide-ranging chat designed to give students an authentic insight into life at Mayer Brown.

Date: Friday 11 December 2020

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

After the presentation (running 2pm to 3pm) there will be virtual networking (3pm to 4pm) with Sally, Mayer Brown’s graduate recruitment team and other lawyers and trainees at the firm (see below).

Partners

Ashley McDermott, Partner, Finance

Stuart Pickford, Partner, Litigation & Dispute Resolution

Kwadwo Sarkodie, Partner, Construction & Engineering

Graduate recruiters

Mark Dubes, Graduate Recruitment and Development Manager

Callum O’Connor-Cox, Graduate Recruitment & Development Coordinator

Associates

Kitty Swanson, Counsel, Tax

Sarah Rochelle, Senior Associate, Real Estate

Robert Hobson, Associate, Litigation & Dispute Resolution

Liam Kellett, Associate, Pensions

Trainees and apprentices

Samantha Green, Trainee Solicitor

Ross McKeown, Trainee Solicitor

Shekhar Seebaluck, Trainee Solicitor

Frederick Calder, Trainee Solicitor

Hormis Kallarackel, Trainee Solicitor

Lydia Brecknell, Trainee Solicitor

Thierry Houle-Graham, Trainee Solicitor

Esther Farley, Solicitor Apprentice

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.