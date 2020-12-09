Virtual student event TOMORROW: Exploring the challenges and opportunities for Black lawyers in the COVID-19 age — with Shearman & Sterling

Thursday 10 December, 4pm to 5pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek is partnering with Shearman & Sterling for a virtual student event exploring the challenges and opportunities for Black lawyers in the COVID-19 age.

During an hour-long panel discussion Shearman & Sterling will explore how the pandemic, and particularly the resulting shift to remote working and increased use of technology, has impacted Black lawyers. In particular the speakers will focus on the following topics:

• How has the lack of physical workplace interaction impacted ‘identity issues’ from a black perspective?

• Do black lawyers feel more or less ‘visible’ as a result of the pandemic (and is this good or bad)?

• What new issues, and opportunities, have the changing work patterns in the pandemic presented for black lawyers?

• How do you create a diverse remote workplace? And how can law firms promote inclusion and wellbeing while working remotely?

• How has the shift to virtual networking impacted the ability of black law students to access the profession?

Date: Thursday 10 December 2020

Time: 4pm to 5pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers

• Samuel Ogunlaja, senior associate in the project development & finance practice

• Danielle Altink, associate in the project development & finance practice

• Jonathan Toffolo, senior associate in the project development & finance practice

• Richard Quarshie, trainee solicitor in the London office

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.