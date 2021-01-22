News

Barrister fined £6,000 for slapping female colleague’s bottom

Criminal specialist held woman’s neck and pulled her on to his lap, according to ruling

An experienced criminal barrister has been fined £6,000 for telling a female colleague “I really wanted to smack your arse” with his hand around her neck.

Dominic Woolard, who was called to the bar in 2008, also pulled the unnamed woman on to his lap and slapped her on the backside, according to a bar disciplinary ruling.

The tribunal found that Woolard had “acted without integrity” and “behaved in a way that which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or the profession”.

According to the rap sheet, Woolard had held his colleague, “over whom he was in a position of professional seniority”, by or around the neck while saying “I really wanted to smack your arse” or words to that effect. The panel found that this was a sexual act with no consent or reasonable belief that there was consent.

A second charge records that Woolard did in fact smack Ms A, “with a slap which caused her physical pain”. He also pulled her “on to his lap, which was unwanted conduct of a sexual nature which had the purpose or effect of violating A’s dignity or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or otherwise offensive environment”.

A panel fined Woolard £6,000 plus £3,600 in costs. All three incidents took place on 21 December 2018.

Woolard has been a tenant at chambers in London and Northampton but is currently listed as an employed barrister by the Bar Standards Board. The ruling is open to appeal.

11 Comments

Anonymous

I am quite surprised that he was only fined for such acts. You see legal professionals having been struck off for much less serious acts, yet this barrister was only fined? This seems completely unjust.

Anonymous

Agreed that some strike-offs are too severe (and SRA costs just ridiculous), but not sure this barrister should have been struck off.

Irate Solicitor

How on earth have we gotten to such a state where the BSB lets this go with a light slap on the wrist, yet the SRA will strike off solicitors at the drop of a hat?

Both organisations are unfit for purpose and need urgent reform.

Anonymous

Double standards.

A smack on the wrist for a smack on the bottom is not justice.

Irate Barrister

How on earth have we got to such a state where a solicitor in the UK is using the word “gotten”? Your grammar is unfit for purpose and needs urgent reform.

Anon

Crass Americanisms like “gotten” indicate an education of limited breadth. They are real red flags of wider concerns and risks. Of what else are they ignorant? “Gotten” left these fine shores by the 18th century. Unfortunately, because of the basic such as Irate it is returning.

Anonymous

£9,600 is hardly a light slap on the wrist.

Anon

Reopen the comments on the ski slopes guy. I’m not finished with him yet

Anonymous

Not sure that the “over whom he was in a position of professional seniority” has much to do with it. Is the suggestion that it would be ok if she was senior?

Anonymous

It wouldn’t have been ok if she was senior, but the power disparity makes the offence more serious. In other words, it’s an aggravating feature. Are you a lawyer?

Anonymous

So it would have been a mitigating factor if she was his boss by your logic? What power disparity? Are you a lawyer? Why do you ask if I am or think it matters?

