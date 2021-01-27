Barrister who touched two people ‘sexually’ handed three-month suspension

Incidents occurred in the summer of 2019

A barrister who touched two individuals “sexually” and without their consent has been handed a three-month suspension order.

Craig Charles Tipper, who was called to the bar in 2018, was found to have “behaved in a way which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or in the profession”, according to a bar disciplinary ruling handed down last week. The incidents took place on or around 21 June 2019.

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) brought charges of professional misconduct against Tipper, a crime and family law barrister and former solicitor.

Commenting on the order, a BSB spokesperson said:

“This conduct is entirely unacceptable and our decision to bring charges of professional misconduct against Mr Tipper demonstrates our commitment to taking action against such behaviour by members of the bar.”

Tipper was ordered to pay costs of £900. The decision is open to appeal.