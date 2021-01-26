News

Glasgow University apologises to blind student over law firm grad rec leaflets

By Aishah Hussain on
8

Russell Group institution mishandled request to digitise law fair materials

The University of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow has apologised to a blind student for mishandling their request that it digitise law firm graduate recruitment leaflets.

The student, referred to only as ‘A’ in a Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) report, had attended a law fair hosted by the university to meet prospective employers.

‘A’ already had arrangements in place with the university to digitise course materials, the report states, and submitted a number of leaflets they received at the fair for digitisation.

When ‘A’ did not receive a response “some months after”, a relative complained to the university on their behalf, only to be told that they did not consider it to be their responsibility and that it was the law firms who should digitise the materials.

The university returned the materials around six months after receiving them, according to the SPSO report. The student’s relative said that, due to the time that had passed, the budding lawyer had missed out on internship opportunities detailed in the leaflets.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

In reaching its decision, the Ombudsman said, “the question of responsibility for providing the materials in an accessible format was a complex one, which could likely only be resolved through the courts”. However, it found there had been an “unreasonable delay” in handling the student’s request and ultimately, the university “refused to investigate the matter fully”.

The SPSO in upholding the complaint asked the university to apologise to the student and their relative for mishandling their request.

A spokesperson for Glasgow University said: “This ruling relates to a request by a student for the university to digitise leaflets produced by law firms which were recruiting trainees. Our view was that this responsibility lay with the law firms rather than with the university.”

They continued:

“We will continue to encourage graduate recruiters to produce all their recruiting materials in accessible formats. We have issued an apology to the student as per the SPSO ruling.”

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

8 Comments

TC holder who has never possessed a physical leaflet from my firm

Honestly, just stop handing out tons of paper leaflets at law fairs.

It just gets stuffed in peoples backpacks along with the jelly bean cans, branded notebooks, pens, coffee mugs, charger extensions and battery packs.

I bet 99% of students nowadays will end up looking online at the graduate recruitment pages of firms websites anyway to make sure they’re getting the most up to date information.

Massive waste of money and bad for the environment too.

Hopefully Covid gives firms the push I need.

Reply Report comment
(12)(2)

TC holder who has never possessed a physical leaflet from my firm

*they need

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

McGarnagle

stop hating on firm swag and respect the drip instead

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

McAnonymous

Surely the obligation to provide recruitment materials to disabled potential candidates falls squarely on firms not universities organising events and if that is not clear then this complaint ought to lead to clarification from the authorities, which would be in everyone’s interests. The complaint in the end was only about a delay in responding to request that clearly raised challenging issue for the Uni.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

McMuffin

With how slow universities are to do pretty much anything why did student not ask a friend, the person they spoke with at the booth or the family member to read the material for them, or to send them an email with a summary of the key dates, times etc. Surely students can’t treat university as administrative staff?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

THFC

Oh no! Not a request to apologise from the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Not A Reference To A Soccer Club

Oh no, a patronising anti-Scottish comment from someone so witless as to choose a soccer team as the inspiration for their moniker. How basic! Sir, you should try the Daily Mail website, you’ll find kindred spirits there in terms of both prejudice and basic “humour”.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

It stands for something else, actually

How dare you. I was being very sincere.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories