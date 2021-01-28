News

Lockdown issues trigger rise in calls to lawyer wellbeing helpline

By Thomas Connelly on
10

Stress and anxiety among top concerns, LawCare stats show

The number of lawyers reaching out to a legal mental health charity has risen again this year, with stress and anxiety among the top concerns. LawCare said it received 964 calls, web-chats and emails to their free support hub in 2020 — a rise of 9% on the previous year.

Almost a quarter of contacts (23%) cited stress as their top concern, while 15% said they were struggling with anxiety — up sharply from 45 people in 2019 to 111 last year. A further 10% raised issues with depression and 10% flagged worries about their career development.

Women accounted for 69% of all contacts and half were trainees/pupils or had been qualified less than five years. Six percent were law students.

The charity also revealed that from March 2020, over a third (34%) of contacts concerned the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Thirteen percent cited a worsening in their existing mental health issues; 12% said they were not being permitted to work from home (WFH); and 11% were struggling to adapt to WFH due to poor supervision, procedures, or provision of equipment. A further 11% said they felt isolated and 9% were being overloaded with work as a result of colleagues being furloughed.

Other issues raised included childcare, relationship strain, redundancy or inability to find a job, and financial concerns. The charity also heard from legal professionals being asked to work while furloughed.

Elizabeth Rimmer, CEO of LawCare, said:

“Our support service continues to grow and help more people year on year. 2020 was a challenging year for most, we are not surprised that anxiety increased at a time of great worry and uncertainty. In addition our website traffic increased by 50% and we allocated more peer supporters and funded more counselling sessions last year than ever before. We expect demand to continue to grow in 2021 as legal professionals continue to navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19.”

Feeling stressed or anxious? Contact LawCare.

10 Comments

Anxious Mess

No shit?

Reply Report comment
(9)(2)

Come on

There is absolutely no concrete evidence of any material affect on mental well being across the nation. The most recent studies in suicide rates for example showed no change between 2019 and 2020. Of yes, the snowflakes talk about mental health, incessantly, but when it comes to the crunch we are just getting on with it.

Reply Report comment
(48)(47)

Come on come on

So, what’s the point of your post? The 9% rise is a statistical anomaly? everyone who contacts LawCare is a snowflake? you don’t have mental health problems so why does anyone else? mental health problems don’t exist? it is unacceptable for a lawyer to be stressed? Why did you take the time out of your perfect life to post that?

Reply Report comment
(20)(20)

Do you wanna be in my gang?

A small rise in calls to a help line is not evidence of there being any increase in mental health problems of any true significance, particularly when many, especially younger professionals, are exposed to an online echo chamber that seeks to cast ordinary stress, anxiety or low mood as more singificnant mental health matters. That the increase in calls is only 9% is consistent with there not being any material concerns.

The media is pushing a “wave of mental health problems” narrative, when the data are not there to back up the stories.

Reply Report comment
(10)(11)

Read some Taleb

Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence

Reply Report comment
(11)(6)

Anonymous

Not definitively, but it is persuasive and often highly so. That there is no evidence of the Yeti or the Loch Ness Monster does not mean they do not exist, but is makes their existence bloody unlikely.

The evidence that has been collated to date consistently points to what many might find a surprising lack of increase in significant mental health issues over the last 12 months.

Reply Report comment
(8)(6)

Me myself I

How about the trainees and NQs?

I feel like it’s so hard to know what a team is really like remotely so when I’m feeling stressed or down on some days, I’m not sure if it’s: i) the team; ii) the work; or iii) COVID.

Screw COVID!

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Sinful lawyer

its actually much stressful: no sunlight, being expected to respond to email because they expect you to be at home, work longer hours, lack of movement, stuck sitting down for hours, neck slouched and more.

It not healthy, its heavy.

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Anonymous

It certainly takes its toll on the quality of written English.

Reply Report comment
(4)(5)

Adrian Ellis

£250.00 a hour, stop moaning and get on with it. Think about those that have lost there income, life, family member or are suffering real hardship. You should all be ashamed of your pathetic behaviour.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

