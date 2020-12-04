News

UCL law students complain of ‘overwhelming’ workload and ‘unhealthy’ screen usage during online studies

By Aishah Hussain on
46

Exclusive: ‘The safety, health and wellbeing of our students is our highest priority’, says uni in response

A group of University College London (UCL) law students have written to the faculty complaining about the “overwhelming” workload and “unhealthy” amount of screen usage they are having to grapple with as they continue their studies online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter (below) to the dean, vice-dean and director of undergraduate programmes, the students outline a wide range of areas where they are dissatisfied with the Russell Group uni’s handling of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The student representatives, who write on behalf of the undergraduate law student body, say they “have never seen this worrying level of anxiety, exhaustion, burnout and an overall feeling of helplessness from the student body”. They find the workload to be “overwhelming” and that they “cannot get through the material”.

“[S]tudents have been spending every single weekend preparing for the next week,” they write. “Several students have stated that this year, they have sacrificed everything else just to be able to somehow pace themselves with the material.”

They have “reached a point where [they] cannot withstand the pressure from the workload any longer”.

Secure your place: The Legal Cheek December UK Virtual Pupillage Fair

The letter, which Legal Cheek understands has received the backing of more than 230 UCL law students across all three years at the time of publication, goes on to raise concerns about “the significant mental and physical challenges of studying in isolation” and the effect on students. These include the amount of screen time that they have faced which they claim is “unhealthy” and “unsustainable”.

“Sitting at a desk, staring at your screen for an average of 8-10 hours a day has drained any remaining energy,” the group continues. “Headaches, migraines, eye twitching are now the norm. Students have been pushing through despite having severe physical problems as they feel that if they take a break of even one day, they will fall further behind.”

Further, the student group say that “time taken to go out and get essentials, care for family members, adhere to safety regulations, sanitise and wipe everything is a draining task which is still heavily continued to ensure health and safety”.

They have called on the faculty to “reduce the substantive workload”, which they concede, “has not increased per se from previous years”. “Covering the same breadth of syllabus in the same depth is unfeasible”, they write, and “will lead to unimaginable stress and anxiety while exacerbating any existing mental health conditions”.

The group also acknowledge that some of their demands have been met: the playback speed of recorded material can be alternated and transcripts are now available, for example.

A spokesperson for UCL said: “The pandemic has presented students and staff with huge challenges and we understand that some are feeling overwhelmed. Under any circumstances, law as a discipline requires a large amount of reading and studying.”

They added that the law faculty has adapted teaching and reviewed the syllabus, as well as put in place measures to increase academic mentoring, including additional tutor time and drop-in sessions. They have also created ‘student success advisors’ who are calling every first-year student to offer support.

The spokesperson continued:

“The safety, health and wellbeing of our students is our highest priority. We encourage students to rest and take screen breaks and balance their studies with other activities, even in these difficult times. For any student feeling overwhelmed, we would strongly urge them to contact their personal tutor, discuss any module they are worried about with the lead lecturer, or speak directly to our director for undergraduate programmes.”

Read the letter in full:

Feeling stressed or overwhelmed? You can contact LawCare by calling 0800 279 6888 in the UK.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

46 Comments

Realist

8-10 hours in front of a computer is too much? Well, if you can’t cope with that while at university you should probably give up on a career in law.

Reply Report comment
(70)(18)

Old Guy

As an adult who has since left university but has been working from home since March, it isn’t the number of hours in front of a screen but the amount of unbroken time in front of a screen. No meetings, no lunch breaks, no walks, no trips to the printer, no chats with the secretary, no telephone calls (all on teams now). The intensity of screen time has increased to the point my eyes are dry and I need to use eye drops. The only time you work in front a screen continuously in practice is after 6pm when it gets quiet and you do some drafting, and in that case you either stay for 3-4 hours only or you have colleagues there to talk to and have a break.

Reply Report comment
(30)(0)

Every lawyer in the country

Hahahahaha

Reply Report comment
(31)(4)

Wtf?

They can’t be serious? Imagine putting your name to this

Reply Report comment
(16)(10)

reason

imagine immediately mocking and downplaying others’ struggles during a global pandemic

Reply Report comment
(11)(5)

Will

The letter is an insult to anyone with real mental health issues. It is just a try on to have worn reduced and to get a pathetic guarantee of exam results regardless of performance.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Internet 🤡

❄️

Reply Report comment
(7)(6)

Every other law student in this country

*Laughs nervously*

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Lolz

❄️❄️❄️.. Merry Christmas!

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

anon

The paragraph about reviewing the syllabus, and additional mentoring if it is to happen, has not yet. No one has heard of that. Additional support hasnt happened. We are not even receiving baseline support in my eyes.

Reply Report comment
(5)(3)

Will

I hope you don’t melt snowflake.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Jamie W

In general, university students have been ignored. The no detriment policy does not go far enough and the overall wellbeing of university students has not been accounted for.

I think the main focus should be to have more in place to help those university who have tested postive for COVID and are quite unwell. The toll it takes on your mental and phsyical health goes far beyond the ‘two week’ isolation period. The long term impact of covid is fatigue, exhaustion, breathing difficulties etc. which lasts up to and longer than 6 weeks from the point of contracting covid.

Telling students to stay at home and do online learning is not enough. It does not account for students falling behind weeks of work and expected to catch up and perform as normal on their exams/assessments.

It is even more diffuclt for GDL/LPC students who don’t get any legitimate kind of leniency when it comes to covid related issues. There is hardly any support available and the students are just expected to get on and deal with it – I think this should be more of a discussion right now.

Reply Report comment
(24)(2)

Nathaniel H

As a student who tested postive and have been unwell – I agree to everything you have said.

I reached out to the student support service and they pretty much just told me to recover asap and try and catch up before exam season.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Jim Bob

What else did you expect? A hug and a free unicorn. Grow up.

Reply Report comment
(6)(11)

Andrew

An extension at least.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Someone working in a city firm

8-10 hours in front of a screen really isn’t that much, especially when you can divide the day however you want and take breaks as necessary. That’s what we do when working from home!!

Both students and universities need to realise that wellbeing support is not the same as a reduced workload.

That said universities can definitely make the process easier for students by offering meaningful support and counselling services, taking into acvount furthee exceptional circumstances (e.g. extra childcare responsibilities, not the fact you havw to study from home) and setting up study groups or a buddy system.

Ultimately most big firms (in law or otherwise) are looking at moving to working from home for at least part of the time and students need to be able to adapt.

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

Bob

I spent 23 hours before a computer a couple of weeks ago. Welcome to the profession, snowflakes.

Reply Report comment
(7)(7)

joe motherton

congratulations you’re at a higher risk of dying early?

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

apparently a snowflake for demanding educational services I’m paying for

We’re paying 9k to do it. How much are you paying?

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

US Associate

I’m paying in blood.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Snobby lass

imagine what their complaints would have been if they actually got offers from Oxbridge

Reply Report comment
(7)(19)

Don Bulling

If only they had made it into Oxford. This is just part of the price of failure.

Reply Report comment
(8)(14)

SC

3 years pissing about doing a non law degree before taking the GDL seems a wise choice reading this.

Reply Report comment
(13)(3)

Name

8-10 hours a day in front of a screen is normal for most office workers. Solicitors can expect to spend longer than that. Office workers also will generally receive less support than students receive. In short, the signatories will need to toughen up a bit if this is the career they want.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

FlourPour

I’m a solicitor and have just passed my 7th hour in front of a computer screen with at least 2 more to go. And this is a good day.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

anon

Seems like a good place to post this: but what do people think of the UCL LLM in terms of quality and graduate prospects? I’m hoping to specialise in International Law.

Reply Report comment
(0)(7)

Jim Bob

What do you mean “International Law”? That is the sort of vacuous statement I’d expect from a sixth former who has no clue.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Been there done that

It was not a good place to post this. Far too much to unpack.

LLM itself will get you sweet FA in terms of grad prospects. Solicitors don’t care about your niche academic interests. The reality is for your TC you’re going to be doing doc review and bundling, highlighting documents to show clients where to sign, and drafting short 1 page case law updates for partners to take credit for and circulate to clients. Once you qualify you will be managing trainees and paralegals doing this and producing reports on progress for the partners/clients. Depending on the firm you may get to amend PLC precedent documents. If you qualify into a niche advisory area, you may start being allowed to think at 5PQE. Seriously.

Being a student at UCL could potentially help, especially if you started at a poly/plate glass with utterly useless employment advisers with no real industry connection (which is the case 100% of the time). The UCL law fair is massive, with pretty much all Chambers and City firms in attendance. Several elite law firms have UCL alum partners that do private dinners for UCL students at the firm offices. I know a couple US firms that do that. The LLM programme is intensive so, depending how bright you are, this may diminish the value of these connections if you don’t have the time to make use of the opportunities.

What do you mean by “International Law”? Do you mean international arbitration? Cross-border M&A? Shipping law (e.g. advising on incoterms so on so forth)? Or classic law student error thinking that working for international clients means flying around advising them in luxury hotel restaurants in Luxembourg or Hong Kong (which typically never happens… maybe on occasion in super HNW private client practices). If you are thinking about true international law (breaches of treaties and conventions) there’s maybe a dozen lawyers who actually have a practice in that in the UK, most working for public bodies/quasi-governmental organisations and likely qualified barristers. You’re not going to get there.

If you will do/are doing the GDL, a LLM without a super specialist focus might actually help fill the gap in what is inevitably going to be a rough recruitment year. It may also show some smaller firms your “dedication” to the law, rather than pursuing the career after finding out careers in your BA in interpretive dance are essentially worthless. Caveat: this line of argument is usually only relevant at smaller, not-so-sophisticated firms run by archaic partners who are now just learning how to work fax machines.

TL;DR – Do a LLM at UCL (or other leading uni) if you have a legitimate personal interest in the areas of study offered in that programme and cash to burn, but do not think it will help your grad prospects. Do not do it if you have to take out loans – get a decent paying job outside of law and apply for vac schemes.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Name

I generally agree with everything you’ve said, except for the part about niche advisory lawyers only being allowed to think after 5PQE. Generally the juniors do the bulk of the thinking in preparing first drafts of the advice memos.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

FlourPour

Just saying I agree with this 100%. It’s all true. Generally people in City firms will assume that you only did a LLM because you didn’t get a TC earlier during your degree. It won’t help much if at all.

Maybe if you do commercial or business law you might get some advantage but junior lawyers in City corporate heavy firms don’t really do law. They do intelligent admin with a legal flavour.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Silver linings

I’ve been working from home since March. The last three months it’s been so busy I haven’t been able to get more than 4 hours of sleep a night during the week. Sleep most of the weekend away in a futile attempt to recuperate.

But it’s ok though, my firm‘s support & well-being team signed me up for virtual language classes (whilst also being silent on if bonuses are happening this year).

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Jim Bob

Bet these moaning snowflakes are happy to spend hours on Tik Tok or playing Animal Crossing.

Reply Report comment
(8)(4)

joe mother

did you have to google what teenagers get up to in 2020 for this?

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Jim Bobby

Dag nab the young generation!

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

anon

By my understanding, the problem is that the workload is significantly larger than in previous years, not that there is simply “a lot of work”.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anonymous

Nah, bro. Read the letter “the student body understands that the overall content prescribed to each year has not increased per se from previous years”. It is just the little darlings are in an echo chamber of self-pity. The “per se” made me chuckle.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Not an old man

Some of these comments are comical. Do they understand there’s a difference between paying for a service as a student, and being paid for a service as an employee?
I would gladly look at my computer for 8 hours a day if I was being paid 6 figures for it. But what’s happening is students who are paying up to £20,000 are receiving education which they deem substandard and every right to flag with faculty.

Reply Report comment
(4)(4)

Anonymous

Paying for it, or more accurately having state subsidised lending attributed to you for partial repayment, makes no difference to this issue.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Old Guy

Just for the record, my comment above was in support of the kids. Having to sit for hours in front of the screen is pretty tough.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Career Adviser

Pathetic snowflakes. If you can’t handle it go get a job at McDs because that’s we you f*king belong.

Reply Report comment
(3)(6)

Dag nab the younger generation

YES, this needed to be said Career Adviser!!! Put the snowflakes (aka Young People Flakes) in their place!!!

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anonymous

To all the haters: if something s**t is happening and becoming a norm, doesn’t mean it becomes a good thing. Over working is a problem in our society, if you are used to it, great for you, but don’t speak like everyone should be doing this as if we are all just machines. You guys will do great in a labour camp if you enjoy working 247.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anonymous

In my experience those that use the word “haters” never have anything of substance worth saying. Buddy, no-one is forcing anyone to take a law degree or work in a law firm. If you don’t like hard work then go away and do something else.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories