Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Lawyers demand courts shutdown after 600 coronavirus cases in seven weeks [Evening Standard]

Why the ECJ still has a role to play in Britain’s lawmaking [The Spectator]

Dominic Raab calls QC acting for Hong Kong government ‘mercenary’ [The Guardian]

Anti-lockdown campaigner Lord Sumption says his remarks were ‘taken out of context’ after he was branded ‘inhuman, almost grotesque’ for apparently saying Stage 4 bowel cancer sufferer’s life was ‘less valuable’ than others in TV debate over COVID measures [Daily Mail]

Kamala Harris will resign her Senate seat Monday [The Washington Post (£)]

Supreme Court rejects insurers’ claims in landmark business insurance case [City A.M.]

Lawyers working on emergency custody hearings ‘deserve early vaccine’ as key workers [The Times (£)]

English civil law legal aid system ‘running on empty’, study finds [Financial Times]

Brexit: Welsh Government legal action over trade law [BBC]

£1bn extra just like that! Boris to SCRAP hated EU law — despite Labour fury [Daily Express]

Virtual Event: How to build an international career at a global law firm in London — with Latham & Watkins, Skadden, Slaughter and May and BARBRI [Legal Cheek Events]

“If anyone is having trouble sleeping during lockdown, Zoom an anti-trust lawyer. You will nod off in seconds.” [Legal Cheek Comments]