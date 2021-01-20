News

Top London QC pulls out of Hong Kong prosecutions following ‘growing pressure and criticism from the UK community’

By Aishah Hussain on
2

David Perry QC challenged by senior legal figures for taking on case against pro-democracy activists

Hong Kong

The top criminal silk who agreed to run the prosecution of pro-democracy campaigners in Hong Kong has now reportedly pulled out of the case following “growing pressure and criticism from the UK community”.

David Perry QC of 6KBW College Hill had been instructed by Hong Kong’s justice department to prosecute media mogul Jimmy Lai and eight other pro-democracy activists accused of taking part in a 2019 anti-government protest.

In a statement today the Hong Kong government said there had been “growing pressure and criticism from the UK community directed at Mr Perry QC for his involvement in this case”.

It continued:

“Mr Perry QC expressed concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine, and indicated that the trial should proceed without him. In light of the public interest involved and the imminent trial date the Deportment of Justice has instructed another counsel to prosecute the trial as scheduled.”

Perry’s decision to accept the brief drew criticism from senior legal figures and politicians, including UK foreign secretary and former Linklaters lawyer, Dominic Raab, who described Perry’s decision as “mercenary”. Baroness Helena Kennedy QC of Doughty Street Chambers and director of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute had said Perry’s decision would become “a source of shame”.

It is alleged the protestors disregarded police orders by turning an approved assembly into a march, which was not permitted.

All nine defendants were charged jointly with two offences: organising an unauthorised assembly and knowingly taking part in an unauthorised assembly. The trial is set for 16 February.

Perry has been approached for comment.

FlourPour

Must have seen the comment thread on here. We did it LC.

Anonymous

There is little difference between the Hong Kong riots in 2019 and the one at the US Capitol, except the Hong Kong riots lasted for months. What is different is how they can be and have been interpreted all over the world. What has never been mentioned in the mainstream media is that the Hong Kong people need democracy, but they also need a strong and stable government, and in the very least, to maintain order on the streets, which it obviously has been incapable of doing.

If the UK government has a completely different attitude about the rule of law in Hong Kong and in America, it would risk seeming to be turning its back on Hong Kong’s rule of law, albeit in the name of democracy, by supporting the pro-democracy rioters without any qualifying reservations. This is perhaps most confusing for lawyers whose instincts are to abide by the law. Hong Kong’s legal system is after all an English law system.

Politicians can treat similar incidents in different countries completely differently and then change their mind. To pressure anyone to stop them from participating in a legal process in a common law country or region, just so that lawyer can be deferential to a political narrative, is not just or heroic, but duplicity. It also sends the wrong message to people back home who might already agree that undermining the rule of law is a necessity for freedom, justifying insurrections.

I think it is a shame that an English barrister has been publicly criticised by the minister Dominic Raab for practising law, and eventually decided not to represent the unfavourable government in court. The rule of law which is talked so much about after US Capitol should be about equal access to justice. By not participating in the process, especially as a result of giving in to a political pressure, it weakens the argument for the rule of law and shines a bad light on the UK. Raab’s condescension is a bit rash. He should have waited for the court’s ruling before even commenting at all.

