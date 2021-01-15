Virtual event NEXT WEEK: How to build an international career at a global law firm in London — with Latham & Watkins, Skadden, Slaughter and May and BARBRI

Thursday 21 January, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually; open to all students, trainees, and junior lawyers

Skadden’s co-head of private equity will be joined by a Brussels/London-based competition and antitrust partner from Latham & Watkins, alongside a New York bar qualified dispute resolution associate from Slaughter and May at Legal Cheek’s first virtual junior lawyer event of the year.

Richard Youle, who staged one of the best career comebacks of his time after graduating with a 2:2 from Newcastle University, will contrast his experiences with that of Cambridge-educated David Little, and first-class law grad Catriona Jardine.

With all three lawyers having made lateral moves throughout their careers, they’ll shed light on how they moved up the ranks to become City and US firm highflyers, offering advice on how juniors can follow a similar path.

Joining them will be Chris Jorgenson, the director of institutional partnerships at BARBRI; the legal education provider that offers a wide range of global legal qualifications, as well as preparation courses for the new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

The free event — held in partnership with BARBRI — is open to all corporate and commercial junior lawyers and trainees. It features a ten-minute presentation from each of the four speakers, where they will reflect on what they have learned so far in their careers, followed by a Q&A with audience questions chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist.

