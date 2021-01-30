Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Secrets to Success Midlands — with Eversheds Sutherland, Pinsent Masons, Shoosmiths and ULaw

Wednesday 3 February, from 4pm to 6:30pm, taking place virtually

The first in Legal Cheek’s new 2021 series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) — focuses on the Midlands legal market.

Taking place on Wednesday 3 February, from 4pm to 6:30pm, the virtual event features lawyers from the Birmingham and Nottingham offices of Eversheds Sutherland, Pinsent Masons and Shoosmiths as well as legal education experts from ULaw’s Midlands campuses.

Date: Wednesday 3 February 2021

Time: 4pm to 6:30pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms in the wake of Covid-19. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Charlotte Walker-Osborn, international head of artificial intelligence and technology at Eversheds Sutherland

• Christian Toon, chief information security officer and Birmingham’s head of business operations at Pinsent Masons

• Sharon Banga, senior associate in the medical negligence team at Shoosmiths

• Tess Edge, tutor at ULaw’s Birmingham campus

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.