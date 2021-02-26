News

Gowling WLG apologises after post describing Black man as ‘very nice and extremely polite’ draws criticism online

By Aishah Hussain
14

‘We recognise that we have more work to do,’ says firm’s UK chairman

The screensaver quote

Gowling WLG has apologised after computer screensavers in its Canadian office describing a black man as “very nice and extremely polite” drew criticism online.

Gowling tweeted on Monday calling for firm members in Canada to share what black history and culture mean to them, in recognition of Black History Month, which is celebrated in the month of February in Canada.

One statement made by a firm member surfaced on social media, and was widely condemned by users for appearing to be “tone-deaf” and perpetuating anti-black stereotypes.

“My daughter inspires me a lot. When she was younger, she often spoke of her friend Daniel,” read the quote (screenshot top). “One day, my husband and I attended an event at her school and finally got to meet Daniel. He was very nice and extremely polite; my grandmother would have said he was ‘well brought up’. Never during the course of her friendship with Daniel did my daughter mention he was black. That night, I went to sleep with the hope that one day, race-based conflicts would forever be behind us.”

One user tweeted in response, “let’s do some issue spotting together on why this quote from one of your employees should have been left on the cutting-room floor”, while another paraphrased, “‘our company is so committed to diversity, that one of our employees has a kid with a black friend!'”

Gowling WLG tweeted on Wednesday: “We apologise for our screensaver message that appeared in this post. It does not reflect our values. The message has been taken down and we are reaching out to all of our people to listen to their perspectives and learn from this matter.”

Andy Stylianou, chairman of Gowling WLG UK and the firm’s lead on diversity and inclusion, said in a statement:

“We are deeply sorry that a post that does not reflect our values appeared on an internal network in Canada on Wednesday. We apologise for the offence this has caused people and have removed the post. We are also speaking with our people to ensure their voices and perspectives on this are heard, and so we can learn from this matter. Addressing racism in society requires a collective effort and we actively encourage our colleagues to become allies. However, we recognise that we have more work to do to educate, upskill and empower them.”

14 Comments

Alan

The sentiment was right. I am not sure that this is worthy of huge criticism.

hmm

Tricky one.
Very patronising comment – it is not a special or surprising thing that a black man be polite. We would not accept something along the lines of, “she was very smart, you would never have thought she’d be a woman”.
However, it is simply an unfortunate fact that people from older generations are clumsy with this stuff. The comment was well intentioned, and people do need to be given room to grow into the conversation.

BAME Person

Prejudice is awful no matter what generation you are from.

If anything, I would expect an older person with extra life experience to have a more open-minded view of others compared to the racist attitudes they might have grown up with.

We live in the reality of a multicultural country. That isn’t going to change no matter how poorly BAME people might secretly be viewed by some.

There isn’t any other option but to view and treat BAME people with the same respect you would afford anyone else.

Anonymous

It’s a question of whether you want progress or not. If you shout at well meaning people when they try to enter the conversation they will switch off.

BAME Person

Who’s ’shouting’? Well-meaning people don’t switch off caring about others if they are truly sincere. If you are unhappy about the way someone is being treated, you’ll stand up for them when they aren’t in the room.

There are many though who will gladly jump on the ‘But I have BAME friends!’ bandwagon for the respect of their peers, Twitter ‘likes’ or just to look cool.

Ally

I don’t know who on earth is clicking thumbs down on a message saying “treat BAME people with the same respect as anyone else” and “be open minded”.

No progress can be made if people don’t point out when something is condescending or perpetuating stereotypes. It’s not ‘shouting’ to hold people to account. To call it shouting actually plays into stereotypes even further.
There’s a real culture of people getting incredibly defensive when they are asked to change something. Just because you grew up racist doesn’t give you the right to stay racist. Similar issue to people who think that they’re being ‘cancelled’ when others point out that they’ve been hurtful or don’t want to associate with them.

Just Anonymous

I don’t interpret this post the way hmm at 12:51 has. The author is not, in any way, suggesting that a reasonable person would have been surprised by a black person being nice and polite.

Rather, the clear point is that the daughter had a healthy and meaningful friendship with a nice and polite individual who happened to be black, and the author is saying what a good thing it is that irrational prejudice and hatred did not get in the way of that friendship (as sadly sometimes happens).

But this is why I refuse to virtue-signal. It’s pointless. The people who demand it are never satisfied. Whatever you say, no matter how well meaning, they will find a way to be offended by it. My position is that I have nothing to apologise for and nothing to prove to anyone. To my knowledge, I don’t discriminate against anyone on the basis of protected characteristics. That is enough for me, and I need say no more.

Big up Hmm

The fact that you’ve had to expound so extensively upon that arguments suggests that it is not the inferred meaning most people have drawn from this post. It is implicit in the message that had Daniel been mentioned as black, the previously positive comments may not have been mentioned. That is not to say the post was racist, just that the sentiment you’re trying to convey was not done so successfully.

hmm

As I said – well intentioned, clumsily worded. He’s not racist, he’s not a bad person and he does not need to be shouted at. But he worded his comment in a way which could reasonably be interpreted as patronising. No one is asking you to virtue signal or say any more, just suggesting ways we can make this a learning experience.

Ally

” I refuse to virtue-signal. It’s pointless. The people who demand it are never satisfied. Whatever you say, no matter how well meaning, they will find a way to be offended by it. My position is that I have nothing to apologise for and nothing to prove to anyone. To my knowledge, I don’t discriminate against anyone on the basis of protected characteristics. That is enough for me, and I need say no more.”

Celebrating BHM is not virtue signalling if it meaningfully celebrates the contribution of black people in society.
Who is ‘demanding’ it? Do you mean activists who would like to make the world less racist? Seems like a reasonable request.
Minority groups don’t need to find ways to be offended, they have enough experience of prejudice.
No-one is asking you to apologise for, prove anything or in fact give any view at all??

Seriously who are the 32 people agreeing with this?? This reads like someone getting incredibly defensive because something they wouldn’t have thought was racist is actually racist and they’re pissed off that they may have to change their mindset.
Just so incredibly unhelpful and backwards.

Anon

You sound very angry

Anon

You sound very disingenuous

Anon

And you sound like you have no empathy.

I’d be angry too if I had to explain to anyone over the age of 4 why BAME people should be treated respectfully.

Anon

I am more disappointed to learn that the Canadians are using the American “z” form instead of proper English. I thought better of them.

