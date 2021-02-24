News

Slaughter and May to launch virtual insight programme that is open to anyone

By Adam Mawardi on
10

No prior legal knowledge or experience required

Anyone, even those without prior legal knowledge or experience, will soon be able to experience life as a magic circle trainee with Slaughter and May’s new virtual programme.

The firm’s ‘Virtual Insight Programme’, which launches next week, on Forage, a digital education provider formerly known as InsideSherpa, will see users complete five tasks that simulate the “multi-specialist” work of a Slaughters trainee. To demonstrate that trainees often work on more than one matter at once, four of these tasks follow the story of a fictional takeover while the fifth focuses on a separate transaction.

The tasks will include a commercial awareness multiple-choice questionnaire; responding to a request for proposal (RfP) by preparing part of a pitch document; creating a decision tree for a client to use to develop an app based on the Bribery Act 2010; checking a draft Heads of Terms (the document which sets out the terms of a commercial transaction agreed in principle during negotiations) for sense, spelling, punctuation and grammar; and drafting an attendance note after listening to a short client call with multiple attendees.

The programme — which is open to anyone and requires no prior legal knowledge or experience — allows participants to gain a greater understanding into what a trainee does day-to-day and how a law firm, like Slaughter and May, operates. Once completed, participants receive a certificate and can include the programme on their CV.

A spokesperson from Slaughter and May said:

“We’re delighted that we will be launching our Virtual Insight Programme with Forage next week. The programme has been specially designed to provide an insight into what lawyers do on a day-to-day basis. The programme requires no prior legal knowledge and is open to everyone. It is a great opportunity for individuals to discover if a career in law, and at Slaughter and May, is right for them.”

The firm isn’t the first magic circle member to offer virtual work experience to the masses. Last year, Clifford Chance launched a year-round global virtual work experience programme, open to all university students from the UK, EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific, while Linklaters extended its online internship to sixth-formers. Allen & Overy is reportedly considering launching a similar programme.

10 Comments

Joe

No thanks

Reply Report comment
(13)(4)

Andrew F

doesnt make sense how Slaughters is still considered MC

Reply Report comment
(24)(8)

anonymous

This is particularly important for state school children, so they can get an insight into the legal profession.

Reply Report comment
(19)(3)

Concerned student

Really fail to understand the point of these when even the firms that launch it themselves don’t recognise it as real work experience?

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Realist

1. PR value. Firms can assert that they are ‘reaching out’ to under-served parts of the population, doing their bit for social justice, etc.

2. Wake-up call. It might actually helpfully dissuade some of the more naïve students from pursuing a legal career. It’s not glamorous, it’s hours stuck behind a computer working for corporates and oligarchs. The attrition rate for associates at 2 PQE who jump ship because law wasn’t what they hoped is remarkable – and expensive for law firms.

3. Cost. It’s cheap – why not do it?

Reply Report comment
(17)(0)

Links

Wake up call is important.

Naive kids need to realise it’s not like Suits.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Got a quid have you love?

Appreciate these things ultimately lead to weapons putting “Future Virtual Internship Attendee @ Slaughters” on LI, but it’s a good thing they’re doing here. If you can’t get a vac scheme and you aren’t well connected this might be the only WE you can get. Massively important in deciding whether this is the right career.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Annoyed

TO ANY NAIVE PEOPLE READING THIS ARTICLE:

DO NOT MAKE THIS OUT TO BE A REAL INTERNSHIP ON LINKEDIN IT IS CRINGE AF

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Harvey

Prepare for the LinkedIn law student clout chasers who add this to their list of work experience and announce it to all their connections.

”I am immensely delighted, excited, overjoyed, happy and proud to announce that I have been accepted into and just completed the Slaughter and May virtual insight programme which is basically like doing the vac scheme and some even compare it to the training contract despite the fact that it was available to anyone and everyone and I signed up to it voluntarily but still if anyone wants any tips or advice on how to get to this point successfully please message me!! It is great to be able to share this success with others and help other people get this far. Anyways, back to the vac scheme and TC hunt!!”

Reply Report comment
(24)(1)

Annoyed

Even worse than putting “Insight evening” or “networking lunch” as a literal job title…..

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Join the conversation

