Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: How to build an international legal career in Ireland — with Arthur Cox, Matheson, Pinsent Masons and BARBRI

Tuesday 23 February, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually



Legal Cheek’s latest virtual event is for students in Ireland.

The session — which takes place on the afternoon of Tuesday 23 February — features lawyers and graduate recruitment teams from Arthur Cox, Matheson and Pinsent Masons, alongside a legal education expert from BARBRI.

Date: Tuesday 23 February 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers will share their career journeys, with a particular focus on the international work they do, and offer students advice on how they can follow a similar path.

They’ll also be discussing the big commercial awareness themes of the moment, including exuberance in the stock markets amid the GameStop share buying frenzy, Brexit related tensions over the rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and the ongoing technological revolution that continues to reshape society.

The speakers

• Deirdre Sheehan, partner in the real estate department and member of the Trainee Steering Group at Arthur Cox

• Mark O’Sullivan, partner in the tax department at Matheson

• Michael Finn, partner specialising in the life sciences and TMT sector at Pinsent Masons

• Odessa Alm, manager of international student support at BARBRI

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers and their firms’ graduate recruitment teams.

Apply to attend here. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.