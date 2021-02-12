Virtual student event on MONDAY: Secrets to Success London — with Akin Gump, Debevoise & Plimpton, Vinson & Elkins and ULaw

Monday 15 February, 4pm to 6:30pm, taking place virtually

The latest in Legal Cheek’s new 2021 series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw).

Taking place on Monday 15 February, from 4pm to 6:30pm, the virtual event features lawyers from the London offices of Akin Gump, Debevoise & Plimpton, Vinson & Elkins, as well as legal education experts from ULaw’s campuses across the South-East of England.

Date: Monday 15 February 2021

Time: 4pm to 6:30pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms in 2021. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

Justin Williams, partner in litigation at Akin Gump

partner in litigation at Akin Gump Romina Tsvetkova, recruitment manager at Debevoise & Plimpton

recruitment manager at Debevoise & Plimpton Emilie Stewart, partner in finance at Vinson & Elkins

partner in finance at Vinson & Elkins Mike Butler, tutor and member of ULTRA, The University of Law, Moorgate

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend here. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.