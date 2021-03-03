3 lawyers doing elite London work from rural Scotland, the South of France and Zimbabwe to join global firm chief at virtual summit

Featuring remote-working pioneers at Linklaters Re:link, Travers Smith, Hogan Lovells and more

The first batch of speakers for Legal Cheek’s Living Room Law virtual conference have been unveiled today.

Taking place on the afternoon of Thursday 22 April, the virtual conference will feature a series of virtual talks by solicitors who are doing things differently.

The speakers (first batch)

• Anjalee Mead, project finance lawyer working remotely from Zimbabwe including via Linklaters Re:link as a consultant

• Lucy Jay, consultant in Travers Smith‘s dispute resolution team, who has been working remotely from rural Scotland since 2010

• Alex Wade, lawyer, journalist, author and surfer, who is currently working remotely from the South of France for Reviewed & Cleared

• Penny Angell, UK managing partner at Hogan Lovells

Anjalee, Lucy and Alex began their careers in London, training at elite law firms before specialising in corporate, commercial litigation and media law, respectively. Since then they have left the UK capital but continued to do top London work remotely.

Anjalee Mead returned to her native Zimbabwe, Lucy Jay back home to Scotland and Alex Wade to the South of France after a lengthy stint in Cornwall. What makes the trio stand out is that they made these moves a decade ago. Now, with WFH mainstream, and many lawyers looking to forge similar paths that allow them to combine work with other passions, the trio are uniquely positioned to advise.

Penny Angell, meanwhile, stayed in London and has risen to the top of Hogan Lovells. She’ll be talking about her firm’s wider policy approach to working after the pandemic.

