Living Room Law: Lawyers who are doing things differently tell their stories at new virtual conference

This morning Legal Cheek has launched a virtual conference for lawyers to explore new ways of working — and we are giving away the first 100 tickets for free.

Living Room Law — which takes place on the afternoon of Thursday 22 April — will feature a series of talks by solicitors and barristers who are doing things differently. In some cases they are combining their legal work with other passions, in others handling City of London deals and cases from far-flung and unconventional locations. We’ll also be hearing from lawyers who have scaled the heights of the profession while managing family commitments.

The launch sponsors of Living Room Law are Peerpoint by Allen & Overy, Level and Re:link Linklaters. Each will be giving practical advice on how lawyers can make their alternative ways of working dreams a reality.

Next month we’ll be announcing the first batch of speakers and further sponsors, as well as the schedule of talks, panel discussions and virtual networking. We’ll also be running a series of Living Room Law interviews and podcasts profiling some of the speakers throughout the spring.

Legal Cheek founder and managing director Alex Aldridge said:

“Lawyers have spent the past year advising on the most complex and high value deals and cases from their living rooms. Court hearings have routinely taken place virtually. Once the pandemic has passed, this profound behavioural shift will unleash all sorts of new possibilities to shape the future of work in the 2020s. Living Room Law is about exploring what comes next.”

We are giving away the first 100 Living Room Law tickets for free. Secure your place.