Best of the blogs

No place at the bar for challenging woke politics [The Critic]
What lawyers can be blamed for — and what they cannot be blamed for [The Law Policy and Blog]
Deaf people to serve on juries [A Lawyer Writes]
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, XRP: Choose Your Cryptocurrency [According To A Law Student]
Ministerial Maternity Leave [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Rape in Bridgerton [Legal Cheek Journal]
Leducate Recommends… Legal Reads [Leducate]
A step in the right direction on private prosecutions [Law Society Gazette]
One of London’s top lawyers gives practical advice on becoming a philanthropist [Tatler]
“‘Delightfully disruptive.’ Christ on a bike we lawyers are boring, boring people.” [Legal Cheek comments]
