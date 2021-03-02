Student anger as BPP shuts Holborn campus for ‘essential maintenance’

Students, who pay a London premium, can access other centres, including one just over mile away in Waterloo, until reopening next month

BPP University’s Holborn campus is currently undergoing “essential maintenance works”, according to the law school, and students aren’t happy.

Images that surfaced on social media yesterday appear to show the university’s centrally-located teaching centre stripped of furniture and carpet. It will reopen next month for access to bookable study space and library facilities.

Our Holborn campus is currently undergoing essential maintenance works and will re-open for access to bookable space and library facilities in April. From Monday 8 March, all BPP students can access bookable study space at any BPP study centre. — BPP (@BPPGroup) March 1, 2021

All of the university’s campuses are closed in light of the national coronavirus lockdown, with all teaching being delivered online. However, a “limited selection” of study centres remain open for pre-booked private study, according to BPP’s website.

From 8 March, BPP has said students based in Holborn will be able to book study space at any of its centres. BPP has a second centre just over a mile away in London’s Waterloo, and it’s likely students could be directed there.

Some BPP students based in the capital, who pay a premium to study there, have taken issue with the refurbishment. Several have claimed they received no prior warning of the closure. “Our university is a building site, no one even had the courtesy to tell us… We are paying thousands of pounds to fund a pile of rubble,” one student wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user added: “…you’re really going to charge a £2,000 premium for one month’s use of Holborn facilities?”

BPP teaches the Legal Practice Course and Barrister Training Course from its Holborn base, with the Graduate Diploma in Law taught from the Waterloo campus.

BPP University declined to comment.