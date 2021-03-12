Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Fixing the unbroken: Reform of judicial review is a solution without a problem [The Critic]

The contest between sovereignty and legitimacy — the dilemma for the Crown [The Law and Policy Blog]

The prerogative of procrastination: what has happened to the Royal Commission on criminal justice? [Barrister Blogger]

How Brunelleschi’s boat is shaping the future of AI [Legal Cheek Journal]

Law in Action: Exclusive interview with the lawyer of Anne Sacoolas [BBC Radio 4]

Have you come far? New justice of the Supreme Court certainly has [A Lawyer Writes]

Technology’s challenge to autonomous creation and invention: two views from the past with an eye towards the future [IPKat blog]

Dana Denis-Smith: A year that turned back the clock on equality for women [Law Society Gazette]

“They can’t expect people to work London city hours in Dublin. I also wonder what the salary would be?? Interesting stuff” [Legal Cheek comments]

