Linklaters sets sights on becoming first magic circle law firm in Dublin

By Aishah Hussain on
20

Discussions at very early stage

Dublin, Ireland

Linklaters is in negotiations to open an office in Dublin, which could see it become the first of the magic circle firms to have a base in the Republic of Ireland.

Linklaters registered a business in Dublin last month under ‘Linklaters & Co’, according to records filed at the Companies Registration Office in Ireland earlier this year. It is also listed as a firm on the Law Society of Ireland’s website.

A spokesperson for Linklaters told Legal Cheek the negotiations are at a very early stage.

It follows a recent swathe of law firms that have opened offices in the country as they look to strategise their post-Brexit position. Hogan Lovells and Ashurst this month announced plans to open offices in Ireland, with Dentons launching in Dublin last year.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Ireland Firms Most List

Other international firms that opened Dublin offices in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum include Dechert, DLA Piper, Fieldfisher and Pinsent Masons.

Out of the remaining magic circle members only Allen & Overy has an office in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Several hundreds of its lawyers have also registered in Ireland in the wake of the Brexit vote.

With the Law Society of Ireland stating last year that UK lawyers must have a physical presence in the country if they wish to qualify there, it’s likely we’ll see a raft of other firms follow suit so they can preserve their EU practice rights.

20 Comments

Queen Elizabeth

Loads of international firms have offices there, DLA Piper, Simmons & Simmons, Dechert, Ashurst… nothing new

Tom

Looks like I’m packing my bags and heading to the Irish shores

Walliam

I don’t understand why US and MC firms are setting their sights on Ireland. Why not one of the other bigger cities in the UK?

Anon

Bless.

Anon

Errrr….because it’s in the EU? Because large numbers of funds, multinationals and credit providers have Irish platforms?

Or maybe they just like Guinness.

Anon

first of the MC dummy

Reply Report comment
Derry Gal

There isn’t a big market for US and MC firms in the regions or other cities in the UK or the likes of Ireland. International firms yes, but not MC/US.

The business model of US/MC firms relies on relentless working hours and a hard and fast working culture whereas Ireland and UK regions are slower paced and more flexible. Plus the culture of communities in these areas is very telling as to the type of work culture they’re used to.

I’m not saying they aren’t cut out for MS/US firms… but not everyone wants that for themselves. I can tell you for a fact most people in Dublin aren’t work obsessed.

Jamie

They can’t expect people to work London city hours in Dublin.

I also wonder what the salary would be?? Interesting stuff

Dublin lawyer

We do work London like hours in Dublin

Reply Report comment
Joe

But you get paid half as much.

What a sad little life

Reply Report comment
Spectator

There’s no need to get all ‘come dine with me’ now is there.

Foreign Lawyer

Sad life but profitable business!

Dublin Recruiter

At least it’s a better gig than working in the likes of 2Birds, Pinsents, Stephenson Harwood, NRF or god forbid CMS. Have had candidates take pay cuts to move to those shops.

London

I’m sure they can find two Irish people at MC/US firms in London to go and do Antitrust in Dublin to justify a few practising certificates.

I don’t think Links require an army of willing Dubliners ready to get beasted for them to justify an office there.

Future Links Trainee

Any plans to expand in America? Chicago? LA?

How about Toronto?

Reply Report comment
Dublin Recruiter

Links might actually shake up the place. Pinsents, Simmons, Clydes et al. have made virtually zero impact in Dublin despite opening to huge fanfare. Dentons’s launch was delayed and delayed again. DLA doing well. The market is dominated by 5 domestic firms (maybe now 3) who traditionally payed 10% less than the MC to stop associates moving to London although the gap has increased recently.

Foreign Lawyer

Do you know the figures and clients of the other law firms you mention? Perhaps they are less prone to publicise their turnover, type of transactions and relevant clients but so far, at least in a couple of them (and I know that since I work in one of them and know people in the other one), business is doing very good. You might want to check your statements with data…

Reply Report comment
Jim

There is certainly more than a decent amount of Irish associates at the MC/US firms that would, I suspect, be happy to make the move back.

Reply Report comment
Anon

Thanks, Brexiteers. Hear the sound of jobs and tax revenue flowing away?

Reply Report comment
Foreign Lawyer

If you think we work less hours in Dublin than in London… you do not know what you are talking about… been working in different jurisdictions (in US top and MC law firms) and in Dublin work is as hard as anywhere else (at least in the big law firms). True that salaries are not as good, but hopefully that will change as the gap is not enormous (excluding salaries in London US firms).

Ireland is the fastest growing economy in the Eurozone, €4.9 trillion of assets are under administration in Ireland and is expected to have €7 trillion by 2025, had in 2017 (could not get updated figures) 36,700 securities listed in the ISE, is the only common law and English speaking jurisdiction in the Eurozone and receives an unbelievable amount of money from the US to be invested into the Eurozone. And those are only few facts, there are many more. Saying that the Irish economy is small is like saying Singapore or Luxembourg or Hong Kong are shoeboxes… It is not the internal economy that counts, but how much money moves through the country.

It is not London? Agreed, it is not the same volume, not the same trading venue etc. Agreed, but it is still in the Eurozone…

Reply Report comment
