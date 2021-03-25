Ex-A&O boss resurfaces at NewLaw firm

Andrew Ballheimer left magic circle outfit in October last year

The former global managing partner of Allen & Overy (A&O) has resurfaced at a NewLaw firm.

Andrew Ballheimer left magic circle firm A&O, where he spent over three decades, in October last year. He joins Factor, an alternative legal services provider, as a member of its board of directors.

“I’m aware of the market’s appetite for legal innovation to move from hype to reality, and feel Factor is extraordinarily well-positioned to drive this,” explained Ballheimer, a corporate and capital markets specialist. “The company is a great cultural fit for me, and I’m delighted to be joining such a diverse and impactful board and leadership group.”

Factor is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice, according to its website, but rather it combines “legal expertise and market know-how of traditional law with the modern processes and technology enablement of New Law”. It employs over 500 lawyers, technologists, and consultants, with offices in New York, Chicago, London, Belfast, and Poland.

During his time at A&O, Ballheimer was involved with the expansion of the firm’s Belfast hub, flexible resourcing arm, Peerpoint, and legal tech innovation lab, Fuse, among a number of other tech-enabled solutions.

He served in various senior leadership positions for more than 15 years, including latterly being the firm’s global managing partner and previously the global co-head of corporate and UK corporate managing partner.

Last month it was reported Linklaters‘ senior partner Charlie Jacobs is joining investment bank JP Morgan later this year. Jacobs, like Ballheimer, has spent over 30 years at the magic circle firm.