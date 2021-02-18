Top magic circle partner makes switch to investment banking

Linklaters ➡️ JP Morgan

A top magic circle partner is making the switch from a life in law to one in investment banking.

Charlie Jacobs, a senior partner at magic circle firm Linklaters, is set to join global investment bank, JP Morgan. According to a statement by the mega-bank, Jacobs will assume the role of co-head of UK investment banking.

The somewhat unusual move to finance comes after South African-born Jacobs recently celebrated 30 years at the elite law firm. He made partner in 1999 and was elected to senior partner in 2016.

At JP Morgan, Jacobs will reportedly advise blue-chip UK companies on the challenges arising from a post-Brexit market and recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The M&A specialist will reportedly take up his new banking gig later this summer.

A Linklaters spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that, once his term as senior partner ends, Charlie Jacobs will be taking on a new role as co-head of J.P. Morgan Cazenove’s U.K. investment banking operations. Whilst Charlie will not be starting at J.P. Morgan until later in the year, we look forward to staying in touch with him once he begins his new role.”

News of the move comes just a week after JP Morgan announced the appointment of City solicitor turned politician Chuka Umunna as its head of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.