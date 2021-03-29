Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
UK chambers removes Xinjiang genocide opinion after China sanctions [Financial Times]
Magistrate sacked after posting ‘provocative and racist’ material online [The Sun]
The EU’s vaccine grab breaches the rule of law [The Spectator]
Holidays ‘unlikely to be legal until August’ [Daily Star]
Alex Salmond hints at ‘international legal action’ to force independence referendum on UK [Express]
Maritime lawyer: I warned Suez was a crisis waiting to happen [Irish Examiner]
Charlie Hughes: Parents of boy with epilepsy drop NICE high court challenge [BBC News]
Lawyer fighting for the removal of a London cycleway says he saw a pensioner almost get hit by a cyclist as he blasts the scheme for its ‘failure’ to protect the elderly and vulnerable [Mail Online]
Chris Daw QC: Top lawyer calls for the legalisation of drugs [JOE]
Joe Anderson in court battle to make Liverpool Council fund his legal costs [Liverpool Echo]
The lawyer who took on Chevron – and now marks his 600th day under house arrest [The Guardian]
“They could not distance themselves from their colleagues fast enough while pointing out the legal technicalities. And the article about the Uighur work came off the website pretty quickly too…” [Legal Cheek comments]
