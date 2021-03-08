Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Covid lockdown: Why Magna Carta won’t exempt you from the rules [BBC News]
Cherie Blair’s legal firm hired by Serbian government [The Telegraph]
Judge Rinder accuses Meghan Markle of ‘brainwashing’ Prince Harry [JOE]
The law is only unbending when we choose it to be [The Guardian]
Teenage killers could face twice as long behind bars under new ‘Ellie’s Law’ crackdown set to be unveiled next week which would raise minimum sentence for worst crimes to 27 years [The Daily Mail]
Police record thought crimes even if no law has been broken — and it could cost you a job [Daily Express]
Call for law to protect abuse victims who hit back [The Times (£)]
Switzerland votes in favour of ‘burka ban’ outlawing face coverings [Financial Times]
Man who beat Law & Order actress’ dog to death won’t spend time in jail [The Independent]
Ben Crump, lawyer for George Floyd’s family, urges Biden to push for police reform [CBS News]
Tip Off - Sarah
ULaw just had its first CPA exam today for Professional Conduct using the “new and improved” software instead of Examplify and ProctorU….
The University emailed us and told us they found a way to enable Control F search Function in our notes.
However, many students were not even able to access their online notes and those that could access their notes were unable to use the search function which we were promised.
The lockdown browser also crashed multiple times and students could not get in until sometime later due to the high number of students from different campuses trying to get into the exam paper at the same time.
It is significantly better than Examplify/ProctorU but we do not get the perks that an open book exam should offer.