Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Covid lockdown: Why Magna Carta won’t exempt you from the rules [BBC News]

Cherie Blair’s legal firm hired by Serbian government [The Telegraph]

Judge Rinder accuses Meghan Markle of ‘brainwashing’ Prince Harry [JOE]

The law is only unbending when we choose it to be [The Guardian]

Teenage killers could face twice as long behind bars under new ‘Ellie’s Law’ crackdown set to be unveiled next week which would raise minimum sentence for worst crimes to 27 years [The Daily Mail]

Police record thought crimes even if no law has been broken — and it could cost you a job [Daily Express]

Call for law to protect abuse victims who hit back [The Times (£)]

Switzerland votes in favour of ‘burka ban’ outlawing face coverings [Financial Times]

Man who beat Law & Order actress’ dog to death won’t spend time in jail [The Independent]

Ben Crump, lawyer for George Floyd’s family, urges Biden to push for police reform [CBS News]

“Imagine landing a 50k TC which leads to a six figure salary all from a 1 week online internship. It’s a joke.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

