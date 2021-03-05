News

Employment tribunal awards former BPP law lecturer £168k

By Thomas Connelly on
7

Elizabeth Aylott found to have been constructively unfairly dismissed

A former BPP University law lecturer has been awarded £168,000 by an employment tribunal for constructive unfair dismissal.

It was widely reported last summer that Elizabeth Aylott had succeeded in parts of her claim against her former law school employer, with an employment tribunal finding that bosses had failed to reduce her workload despite her mental health struggles.

The employment law specialist has now been awarded £168,000 following a four-day remedy hearing. This six-figure sum includes £71,200 for future financial losses, £32,000 for past financial losses and £20,000 for injury to feeling.

The tribunal upheld her claim for constructive unfair dismissal, pointing to a series of incidents that added up to a “fundamental breach of trust and confidence”. This included a “crass and insensitive” comment about Aylott, who the tribunal said was plainly “struggling and unwell”.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Law School Most Lists

But BPP successfully defended other aspects of the case, including claims for direct and indirect disability discrimination, harassment, and failing to make reasonable adjustments.

The tribunal previously heard how “there was a ‘long hours’ culture amongst the management team” at BPP and by the summer of 2018, Aylott was clocking-up 55-60 hour weeks. On top of this, the experienced lecturer was coping with a range of conditions including an autistic spectrum disorder, anxiety, irritable bowel syndrome and depression.

After a lengthy period of sick leave, and still unable to cope, Aylott left in April 2019 after ten years with the law school.

BPP declined to comment.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

7 Comments

No surprise

Only BPP would be stupid enough to constructively dismiss a fucking employment law tutor.

Reply Report comment
(90)(1)

Tired

Actually many law schools treat their staff with contempt… another area in which BPP aren’t special.

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

Former BPP student.

It seems that BPP not only treats its students with utter contempt but it’s staff too.

Reply Report comment
(30)(0)

BPP student

“crass and insensitive” comment…this I can attest as a student. BPP is so rude!

Reply Report comment
(26)(0)

US Firm Associate

I have studied in both Uni of Law (GDL at Barbican) and BPP (LPC at Holborn). Do not know which is better, both had their pros and cons and were not overall terrible.

Uni of Law campus was more spacious and they taught us in smaller groups, with more attention from tutors. However, it was also way more chaotic, with administration often having no clue what was happening, nothing being recorded and available to us (we had to make photos of the slides) etc. It felt like it was 2000s and not 2010s.

BPP felt more cold, “corporate” but efficient – no room was empty at any time during the day (in Uni of Law always could easily find an empty room to study or just spent time), everything always used for a seminar or lecture, all lectures were available in video format and all files were always in the relevant part of the web-site online.

Reply Report comment
(10)(5)

Anonymous

“Crass and insensitive” should be the motto on the coat of arms at BPP

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Gregg

Why are all LPC providers so incompetent

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories