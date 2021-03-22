Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Professional services face losing junior staff to burnout [Financial Times (£)]
Two more teenagers arrested in connection with murder of law student Hussain Chaudhry [Evening Standard]
‘Kill the bill’ protest in Bristol condemned as ‘thuggery and disorder’ [The Guardian]
Listed law firm Knights buys 60-year-old Surrey firm [City A.M.]
Call for law to protect civil servants who leak official secrets [The Times (£)]
Rape trials in Scotland could be heard without a jury — and other proposals to give sex-crime survivors more support [Sky News]
UK government accused of distorting findings of judicial review inquiry [The Guardian]
Lawyers’ watchdog investigating record level of harassment complaints [Financial Times (£)]
Lockdown law could be extended until October this week [Leeds Live]
‘I’M A MILF’ Teen mom who joined OnlyFans during pandemic to pay for daughter’s law school rakes in $20,000 a month [The Sun]
Long Island attorney, 67, is ejected from ritzy NYC Republican gathering in a HEADLOCK after guests said he got belligerent [Mail Online]
“Not quite glitz and glam, but there’s a certain charm to swanning into your own room in chambers to work on your own cases. Working on someone else’s at your home desk definitely isn’t the same feel.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anonymous
Doing away with right to a fair trial in order to secure convictions isn’t giving ‘support’ to anybody. It isn’t possible to say who the ‘sex-crime survivor’ is until a fair trial takes place, often it is the person being accused. It does seem as if there is an agenda to convict as many accused men as possible, regardless of whether the accusations are true. Judges need a jury and can’t be trusted on their own.
Anonymous
They will be calling you a woman hating incel for pointing that out.
All the while false accusers hide behind anonymity and get media support when they complain about defamation suits while innocent men who are the victims of false allegations have their identity plastered everywhere prior to their acquittal. Anonymity should be for both sides of such cases or neither.
All this at a time when evidence that juries have always considered pertinent is being suppressed more and more.
We live in a mad world where an increase in rape convictions in particular is seen as a per se good by many in the feminist lobby.
Anonymous
Very happy with my gorgeous partner.
I don’t worry about being ‘convicted’ of anything.