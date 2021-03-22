Round-up

Monday morning round-up

Professional services face losing junior staff to burnout [Financial Times (£)]

Two more teenagers arrested in connection with murder of law student Hussain Chaudhry [Evening Standard]

‘Kill the bill’ protest in Bristol condemned as ‘thuggery and disorder’ [The Guardian]

Listed law firm Knights buys 60-year-old Surrey firm [City A.M.]

Call for law to protect civil servants who leak official secrets [The Times (£)]

Rape trials in Scotland could be heard without a jury — and other proposals to give sex-crime survivors more support [Sky News]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

UK government accused of distorting findings of judicial review inquiry [The Guardian]

Lawyers’ watchdog investigating record level of harassment complaints [Financial Times (£)]

Lockdown law could be extended until October this week [Leeds Live]

‘I’M A MILF’ Teen mom who joined OnlyFans during pandemic to pay for daughter’s law school rakes in $20,000 a month [The Sun]

Long Island attorney, 67, is ejected from ritzy NYC Republican gathering in a HEADLOCK after guests said he got belligerent [Mail Online]

“Not quite glitz and glam, but there’s a certain charm to swanning into your own room in chambers to work on your own cases. Working on someone else’s at your home desk definitely isn’t the same feel.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

6 Comments

Anonymous

Doing away with right to a fair trial in order to secure convictions isn’t giving ‘support’ to anybody. It isn’t possible to say who the ‘sex-crime survivor’ is until a fair trial takes place, often it is the person being accused. It does seem as if there is an agenda to convict as many accused men as possible, regardless of whether the accusations are true. Judges need a jury and can’t be trusted on their own.

Reply Report comment
(7)(5)

Anonymous

They will be calling you a woman hating incel for pointing that out.

All the while false accusers hide behind anonymity and get media support when they complain about defamation suits while innocent men who are the victims of false allegations have their identity plastered everywhere prior to their acquittal. Anonymity should be for both sides of such cases or neither.

All this at a time when evidence that juries have always considered pertinent is being suppressed more and more.

We live in a mad world where an increase in rape convictions in particular is seen as a per se good by many in the feminist lobby.

Reply Report comment
(10)(2)

Anonymous

Very happy with my gorgeous partner.

I don’t worry about being ‘convicted’ of anything.

Reply Report comment
(2)(4)

Incels - Incels EVERYWHERE

Can you help to spread the word about this?

Definitely tell the woman on your next date that there’s an ‘agenda’ against men and prisons are full of ‘convicted’ men who were put in there only because of the ‘agenda’.

Have you told your Mum and sister too about the ‘agenda’?

Why not ring up your old school too and write for the alumni magazine? Must warn all men that there’s an ‘agenda’ to ‘convict’ them, you see.

Definitely something to mention too on TC application forms. The Magic Circle LOVE people who keep up with current events!

Reply Report comment
(1)(6)

Just William

“Definitely tell the woman on your next date that there’s an ‘agenda’ against men and prisons are full of ‘convicted’ men who were put in there only because of the ‘agenda'”

OK, let’s hope you are not a lawyer with thinking like this. There is a significant drive to increase conviction rates for these offences at the moment. Increased conviction rates would mean that men will be convicted when they would not be convicted under normal criminal procedure. People not convicted following criminal proceedings are treated as being innocent in English law. (The story itself is about Scotland which is a bit different on this given the existence of not proven, but given the nature of your comment my guess sis that such nuance does not bother you much).

So yes, it is absolutely the case that changes advocated to increase conviction rates, the ‘agenda’ to use your term, will mean that some men will be convicted when they would not be convicted applying the ordinary standards of criminal evidence and procedure.

Calling it ‘the agenda’ is to treat it is a conspiracy theory, like Q-Anon or other nonsense. This is a very real drive that will result in men who would otherwise be considered innocent in English law being jailed. Many find that concerning, it does not make them an incel.

Maybe we should just reduce the standards of proof in other serious offences too and tinker with procedure to convict more criminals. We will lock up a lot more innocent people at the same time, but you don’t seem to care about that.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Anonymous

In other words, the FT is saying that the lawyers’ watchdog is investigating a record number of false accusations.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

