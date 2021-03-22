Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Professional services face losing junior staff to burnout [Financial Times (£)]

Two more teenagers arrested in connection with murder of law student Hussain Chaudhry [Evening Standard]

‘Kill the bill’ protest in Bristol condemned as ‘thuggery and disorder’ [The Guardian]

Listed law firm Knights buys 60-year-old Surrey firm [City A.M.]

Call for law to protect civil servants who leak official secrets [The Times (£)]

Rape trials in Scotland could be heard without a jury — and other proposals to give sex-crime survivors more support [Sky News]

UK government accused of distorting findings of judicial review inquiry [The Guardian]

Lawyers’ watchdog investigating record level of harassment complaints [Financial Times (£)]

Lockdown law could be extended until October this week [Leeds Live]

‘I’M A MILF’ Teen mom who joined OnlyFans during pandemic to pay for daughter’s law school rakes in $20,000 a month [The Sun]

Long Island attorney, 67, is ejected from ritzy NYC Republican gathering in a HEADLOCK after guests said he got belligerent [Mail Online]

“Not quite glitz and glam, but there’s a certain charm to swanning into your own room in chambers to work on your own cases. Working on someone else’s at your home desk definitely isn’t the same feel.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

