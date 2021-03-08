News

Public still assume lawyers are male, research reveals

By Legal Cheek on
8

International Women’s Day: Just a quarter of women feel represented in profession

The general public still automatically assume a lawyer will be male, according to new research released today on International Women’s Day.

One in four (25%) surveyed said they pictured a lawyer to be male, while a whopping 48% automatically thought of someone white. Focusing on male respondents only, 4% surveyed said they pictured someone working in the legal industry to be female, and almost half (42%) said they visualised someone in the industry to be male.

The research — undertaken by agency TLF on behalf of The University of Law (ULaw) — also found that over a quarter (28%) of the 2,000 respondents would expect a lawyer to wear natural or very little makeup, compared to 8% who said they expected them to have a full face of make-up.

Just a quarter of female respondents said they feel fully represented in the legal profession, with one in ten revealing they do not feel represented at all. Just 6% expected a lawyer to be from a working-class background.

Patrick Johnson, the newly-installed director of equality, diversity & inclusion at ULaw, commented:

“This research has highlighted British people’s perceptions of those working in the legal industry, however, this year’s theme for International Women’s Day is ‘Choose to Challenge’, so we wanted to challenge these perceptions and encourage others to do the same.”

Johnson continued: “We want to demonstrate that a career in the legal industry is open to anyone, no matter their background. Whilst there’s always room for progress and improvement in the industry, looking at our current students provides a promising picture for the future of our profession. Amongst our current cohort, 77% of undergraduate and 67% of our postgraduate students are female.”

8 Comments

Anonymous

The bigger story from this is “Just 6% expected a lawyer to be from a working-class background.” That is the biggest issue in the profession and far more of a barrier than gender or ethnicity.

Anonymous

Shush! This profession, and in all honesty this whole country, loves hanging on to the class system. Social mobility is a dirty, dirty word.

The sad thing is I am not even being sarcastic or facetious – the UK consistently performs poorly (in comparison to other highly developed western democracies) in the global social mobility indices.

Realist

Please correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t these resulting being misrepresented (perhaps by diversity consultants trying to create conflict and make money):

“One in four (25%) surveyed said they pictured a lawyer to be male, while a whopping 48% automatically thought of someone white.”

So, stripped of hyperbole, the results said:

25% male, 48% white.

UK demographics are in fact:

49.4% male *
86% white **

So, if one believes that diversity per se has any value, the survey results are hugely positive: people overwhelmingly expect lawyers to be ‘less male’ and ‘less white’ than the UK population. That’s the accurate interpretation, isn’t it?

* https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/populationestimates/articles/ukpopulationpyramidinteractive/2020-01-08

** https://www.ethnicity-facts-figures.service.gov.uk/uk-population-by-ethnicity/national-and-regional-populations/population-of-england-and-wales/latest

ANM

These “surveys” are nonsense. They usually put together by the diversity industry consultants to achieve the aims their clients want. Worse still are the round table discussion reports which are usually self-selecting and used as evidence when they evidence little if anything. This is biased PR spin not evidence.

Outraged of SW1

How dare you bring “facts” and “analysis” to the LC comments page

Observer

I think these figures have been presented in an inflammatory fashion.

Focusing on the following quote specifically, regarding sex: ‘One in four (25%) surveyed said they pictured a lawyer to be male’ – sure, but how were the respondents asked these questions and what does this actually mean? Are we talking first impressions, or did 25 % of the respondents say that lawyers can only be male and not female? It’s just not clear.

If I was asked to draw a lawyer, I’d unconsciously draw a male silhouette in a wig and gown – why? Well, because I’m male and I tend to think of things from a male perspective and I wouldn’t get offended if a woman was asked to do the same and drew a female silhouette in a wig and gown.

A perfectly equal society is a utopia which we should, as a society, be striving for – and I’m fully onboard; but I’m sick of constantly being made to feel like I’ve done something wrong just because of my sex.

Equality is something that is built as a team and a collective; we all have to work together.

Sceptical Tory

Only one in four? Where’s the problem exactly?

Anonymous

Cue Legal Cheek closing the comments section to prevent further spread of wrongthink in 3, 2, 1 ….

