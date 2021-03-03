ULaw appoints director of equality, diversity and inclusion

Patrick Johnson joins the law school’s executive board

The University of Law (ULaw) has appointed a new director of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

The role will see Patrick Johnson join the legal education provider’s executive board, supporting their “key priority of diversity and inclusion”, and will report directly to the ULaw’s vice chancellor, Professor Andrea Nollent.

Having spent over 20 years working in higher education, ULaw says Johnson possess a “huge breadth of experience in widening participation initiatives”, as well as expertise in “engaging with local communities, groups, employers and educational establishments to support young people in their journey through education, training and employment”.

Johnson has joined ULaw from the University of Manchester, where he spent the past 13 years leading the Russell Group institution on areas across EDI.

He is also currently a commissioner with the Disabled Students’ Commission (DSC), an independent group that advises higher education providers on improving support for disabled students. He is also the deputy chair of the Equality and Diversity Advisory Panel for Research England.

Commenting on his new role, which from his LinkedIn appears he began in January, Johnson said:

“I am really excited about joining The University of Law at what feels like a pivotal moment in its growth and development. In relation to diversity and inclusion, I have already seen great work taking place across various campuses and I am looking forward to working with colleagues to develop this further. My hope is that as a global university we will lead the way on diversity and inclusion in the higher education sector and beyond.”

ULaw is not the first legal education provider to appoint a director to its executive board that is responsible for developing and embedding EDI strategy. Professor Zoe Radnor, vice-president for strategy, planning and EDI at City, University of London, was appointed in 2018.