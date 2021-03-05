Virtual student event on TUESDAY: Secrets to Success North — with Pinsent Masons, Womble Bond Dickinson, Kings Chambers and ULaw

Tuesday 9 March, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Taking place on Tuesday 9 March, from 4pm to 6pm, the virtual event features lawyers from the Newcastle and Manchester offices of Pinsent Masons, Womble Bond Dickinson, and Kings Chambers, as well as legal education experts from ULaw’s campuses across the North of England.

It begins with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to the panel about key commercial awareness issues, including opportunities arising for law firms in the wake of Covid-19. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

Amie Norris, partner specialising in the AMT and energy sector at Pinsent Masons' Manchester office

Kevin Bell, partner in the transport, logistics and infrastructure team at Womble Bond Dickinson's Newcastle office

Piers Riley-Smith, barrister specialising in planning and environmental law at Kings Chambers, Manchester

Matt Tomlinson, dean of The University of Law's Leeds campus

After the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers, graduate recruitment teams and trainees from their firms and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors.

Apply to attend here. You’ll be asked to submit a CV and two questions for the panel.