World law school rankings: Harvard beats Oxbridge again

Ivy League player outperforms UK counterparts for fourth consecutive year

Harvard has once again beaten Oxford and Cambridge in this year’s world law school rankings.

Oxford and Cambridge place second and third, respectively, for law, in the 2021 QS World University Rankings, leaving Ivy League player Harvard to take the top spot for the fourth consecutive year.

The rankings, which cover 51 subjects, are based upon academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. This year’s findings draw on responses from over 100,000 academics and 50,000 graduate employers worldwide.

The next few spots remain unchanged, with US law schools Yale and Stanford again placing fourth and fifth, respectively, and LSE coming in sixth place.

Rounding off the top ten were the law schools of Columbia (seventh), New York University (eighth), California University, Berkeley (ninth) and the National University of Singapore, which made its first ever top ten appearance.

Other notable UK law schools to feature in this year’s list include UCL (15th), King’s College London (16th), Edinburgh University (23rd) and Queen Mary (29th).

QS World University Rankings — Top 10 for law: