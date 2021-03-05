News

World law school rankings: Harvard beats Oxbridge again

By Aishah Hussain on
32

Ivy League player outperforms UK counterparts for fourth consecutive year

Harvard University

Harvard has once again beaten Oxford and Cambridge in this year’s world law school rankings.

Oxford and Cambridge place second and third, respectively, for law, in the 2021 QS World University Rankings, leaving Ivy League player Harvard to take the top spot for the fourth consecutive year.

The rankings, which cover 51 subjects, are based upon academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. This year’s findings draw on responses from over 100,000 academics and 50,000 graduate employers worldwide.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Law School Most Lists

The next few spots remain unchanged, with US law schools Yale and Stanford again placing fourth and fifth, respectively, and LSE coming in sixth place.

Rounding off the top ten were the law schools of Columbia (seventh), New York University (eighth), California University, Berkeley (ninth) and the National University of Singapore, which made its first ever top ten appearance.

Other notable UK law schools to feature in this year’s list include UCL (15th), King’s College London (16th), Edinburgh University (23rd) and Queen Mary (29th).

QS World University Rankings — Top 10 for law:

Rank Law school Overall score (out of 100)
1 Harvard University 99.9
2 University of Oxford 96.7
3 University of Cambridge 96.4
4 Yale University 94
5 Stanford University 92.4
6 LSE 89.9
7 Columbia University 88.9
8 New York University 88.6
9 University of California, Berkeley 88.1
10 National University of Singapore 86.3

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

32 Comments

Controversial opinion

Imagine not going to one of the top 10 universities for law… a sure sign of intellectual mediocrity.

(This is especially directed at those chippy Warwickers and Durhamites.)

Reply Report comment
(28)(19)

Bimbsley

Studying at Warwick is the legal equivalent of driving a Ford Focus.

Reply Report comment
(35)(4)

Tom

More Warwick grads end up in top law firms and the top 4 accounting firms and IB firms etc

You might not like the uni and tbh most Warwick students don’t even like Warwick uni but you can’t deny that the employability prospects are high.

Reply Report comment
(4)(31)

Dan

whoever spam disliked the comment is such a loser looool

What a cretin

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Mooney

Same as Bristol Uni tbf, the employability prospects seem really good.

I’ve seen more Warwick and Bristol grads at top firms and other grad schemes than Oxbridge and LSE

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Yaya

I’ve seen loadsss of Bristol students on vac schemes last summer and the winter vac scheme just gone

Anonymous

Does it count if I read for a degree in history at Oxford. That means I am a good lawyer right? Right?

Reply Report comment
(10)(4)

stfu

No.

Reply Report comment
(1)(8)

sixth former

Why do people bash Warwick so often?

Reply Report comment
(6)(22)

Anonymous

Why do people bash Durham so often? A league above Warwick.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Kirk

Even people at Warwick bash Warwick. It’s a rubbish uni.

The employability prospects are good but they have no regard for their students.

They are constantly involved in some controversy.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Anon

You rarely encounter Warwick grads in intellectually demanding jobs.

Reply Report comment
(11)(2)

Make it make sense

Then why are there so many of them in top city firms and top 4 accounting firms and IB firms….

Reply Report comment
(2)(6)

Anon

There are so few Warwick graduates at the Bar, top City firms, top 4 accounting firms and IB firms.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Fact Checker

LinkedIn says otherwise

Kirkland NQ

Harvard is definitely a “nice to have” on the CV, but after being scouted mid-way through my first lecture there, my learning has all taken place at the ‘land (i.e. the Church of PE).

Reply Report comment
(9)(3)

FlourPour

Agreed. Harvard law school academics are only lawyers who lacked the right stuff to make it at the ‘land. Everyone knows the best legal minds are the ones crunching deals at 4am.

I used to become so restless and agitated when my Oxford tutors insisted on poring over the finer details of property and criminal law as if any of them mattered when I knew there were listed fundraisings and private PE deals waiting for my input.

A grounding in contract law and a copy of the Companies Act 2006 and the Listing Rules are all you need to make it in the law but if you’re not working off pure commercial legal instinct then you’re in the wrong career.

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

MA Cantab

At least Oxbridge doesn’t have a ‘legacy’ system where thickies get in because a parent went.

You need $$$$$$$$$$$$ for Harvard. I will always commend Oxbridge for challenging candidates intellectually at interview and not giving a fig how much their parents earn. As it should be.

Reply Report comment
(31)(0)

BA (Cantab.)

THIS.

A solid in depth Oxbridge education will always be better than this arty farty indecisive liberal arts crap the Yanks like. You actually leave university an expert in your subject.

Reply Report comment
(20)(3)

BA Jurisprudence

You are absolutely not an ‘expert’ in law by virtue of having an Oxbridge undergraduate degree in the subject.

Reply Report comment
(6)(16)

Anon

This is going to change now that Oxford has started handed out places based on post-codes and virtue signalling. The Oxbridge entrance outcomes from the top private school this years were a disgrace; poor kids rejected on grounds other than ability.

Reply Report comment
(22)(12)

BA (Cantab.)

You haven’t got a clue what you’re talking about.

This is due to better contextual assessment, as well as the rise of better state schools that are able to finesse the admissions system in a way that hitherto only private schools have been able to really do to great effect. See this very new article: https://thetab.com/uk/cambridge/2021/03/05/private-school-intake-at-oxbridge-is-rapidly-decreasing-new-research-shows-148149

And there’s no substantive difference in performance when actually at Oxbridge between private and state schooled pupils – the most firm indication that you and people who say the same kind of thing are talking complete nonsense.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

MA Cantab

It’s always the people who haven’t been that seem to criticise the Oxbridge system the most. All bets are off once it’s you and the academic in that interview room.

Absolutely no way in Hell is an academic going to take on a student who can’t do the essays, needs daily hand-holding and who will cause nothing but problems, just because of the school they went to. These academics ultimately want an easy life to be able to do their research.

It makes zero sense to claim that private school candidates are somehow ‘favoured’ by Oxbridge. They only want the people who will get on with work independently and who are smart enough to cope, not entitled people looking for CV points.

Reply Report comment
(2)(3)

Stephen Bluestone

Oxbridge teaches English law based on English history of years and precedent.
Harvard teaches law based on English law with a whip of American law.

They teach different courses for different countries. One cannot compare the two. Oxford wins for me.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Metal Minnie

You have to work harder throughout your time at Harvard because of the Socratic lectures. In Oxford you can slack and then cram.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Harry H.

Speaking from intuition – which, let’s face it, most of us are – the most notable thing about this list is LSE at No. 6.

Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, Yale and Stanford are all exceptional academic institutions. Columbia at No. 7 is a bit of a strange one – on one hand, it’s clearly not in the same league as the first 5. But on the other hand, it does have a noted prestige when it comes to law.

I feel happy for LSE that it came above Columbia. But the main take-home for me is the chasm between the top 5 and the rest.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Ed

Does it really matter what uni you go to?

I mean there’s grads from Leicester uni who end up in Magic Circle firms and Latham/Kirkland.

Eventually we all end up in the same place

Reply Report comment
(8)(17)

Raymond

That’s why a lot of people are triggered.

They hate the fact that they gave their life and soul and worked excessively hard and put in so much time and effort to get into the likes of Oxbridge and LSE…

only to turn up at their TC or whatever else grad role and see the Leicester Uni grad doing the same job as them and likely even outperforming them.

Gotta hurt right

Reply Report comment
(6)(14)

Eric

I’ve seen Aston uni, De’Monford, Coventry etc grads getting TCs at top city firms including MC and US.

The game has changed now. Your university name isn’t going to carry you throughout your career anymore.

Reply Report comment
(5)(25)

anon

This is all true. Did a vac scheme at one of the US firms mentioned and was very surprised by the diversity of universities the trainees attended. Admittedly, those from universities like Aston (remember a trainee from there) were probably the best in their year, but the point still stands. Everyone bangs on about universities in the LC comments but they’re really quite meaningless now.

It is perhaps relevant for a career at the commercial bar. However, people I know who went to the commercial bar were pretty much all from the same background – rich and well connected, public school/top private school, Oxbridge first, etc. And, if I’m being honest, there’s not really a debate to be had there because it’s such a small, elitist bubble that it’s irrelevant for almost the entire student population. Those kids were always going to be successful in one way or another.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Where is Durham?

Where is Durham?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Geography Fan

It is in North Carolina.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories