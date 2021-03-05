World law school rankings: Harvard beats Oxbridge again
Ivy League player outperforms UK counterparts for fourth consecutive year
Harvard has once again beaten Oxford and Cambridge in this year’s world law school rankings.
Oxford and Cambridge place second and third, respectively, for law, in the 2021 QS World University Rankings, leaving Ivy League player Harvard to take the top spot for the fourth consecutive year.
The rankings, which cover 51 subjects, are based upon academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. This year’s findings draw on responses from over 100,000 academics and 50,000 graduate employers worldwide.
The next few spots remain unchanged, with US law schools Yale and Stanford again placing fourth and fifth, respectively, and LSE coming in sixth place.
Rounding off the top ten were the law schools of Columbia (seventh), New York University (eighth), California University, Berkeley (ninth) and the National University of Singapore, which made its first ever top ten appearance.
Other notable UK law schools to feature in this year’s list include UCL (15th), King’s College London (16th), Edinburgh University (23rd) and Queen Mary (29th).
QS World University Rankings — Top 10 for law:
|Rank
|Law school
|Overall score (out of 100)
|1
|Harvard University
|99.9
|2
|University of Oxford
|96.7
|3
|University of Cambridge
|96.4
|4
|Yale University
|94
|5
|Stanford University
|92.4
|6
|LSE
|89.9
|7
|Columbia University
|88.9
|8
|New York University
|88.6
|9
|University of California, Berkeley
|88.1
|10
|National University of Singapore
|86.3
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Controversial opinion
Imagine not going to one of the top 10 universities for law… a sure sign of intellectual mediocrity.
(This is especially directed at those chippy Warwickers and Durhamites.)
Bimbsley
Studying at Warwick is the legal equivalent of driving a Ford Focus.
Tom
More Warwick grads end up in top law firms and the top 4 accounting firms and IB firms etc
You might not like the uni and tbh most Warwick students don’t even like Warwick uni but you can’t deny that the employability prospects are high.
Dan
whoever spam disliked the comment is such a loser looool
What a cretin
Mooney
Same as Bristol Uni tbf, the employability prospects seem really good.
I’ve seen more Warwick and Bristol grads at top firms and other grad schemes than Oxbridge and LSE
Yaya
I’ve seen loadsss of Bristol students on vac schemes last summer and the winter vac scheme just gone