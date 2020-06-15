Harvard trumps Oxbridge in global law school rankings — again
World league table looks at key criteria including employer and academic reputation
Law student bragging rights go to our cousins across the pond, with Harvard once again outperforming both Oxford and Cambridge in the latest law school world rankings.
QS World University Rankings, who complies the annual league table, placed Oxford and Cambridge in second and third respectively, leaving Ivy league player Harvard to take the crown for the fourth year on the bounce.
The rankings — which cover a whopping 48 subjects, including law — are based on the responses from 95,000 academics and 45,000 graduate employers from across the globe. QS then uses this information to rank law schools against four key criteria: academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper and the impact of published work.
US uni duo Yale and Stanford placed 4th and 5th, while LSE secured 6th spot ahead of the University of California, Berkeley, in 7th.
Rounding off the top 10, Columbia University rose one place to bag 8th, New York University placed 9th, and the University of Melbourne dropped four position to finish 10th.
Other notable UK players include King’s College London in 15th, UCL in 16th and the University of Edinburgh in 22nd.
Last week Legal Cheek reported that Scottish law schools had put on a strong showing in a separate UK-only ranking complied by the Complete University Guide.
The likes of Glasgow (5th), Aberdeen (6th), Edinburgh (7th) and Strathclyde (8th) finished ahead of City law recruiter favourites including LSE (9th) and Durham (10th). Cambridge came in top.
QS World University Rankings — Top 10 by law:
|Ranking
|Law school
|Overall score (out of 100)
|1
|Harvard University
|100
|2
|University of Oxford
|97.1
|3
|University of Cambridge
|97
|4
|Yale University
|94.1
|5
|Stanford University
|92.9
|6
|LSE
|90.4
|7
|University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
|90.2
|8
|Columbia University
|89.8
|9
|New York University (NYU)
|89
|10
|The University of Melbourne
|87.9
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anonymous
So in other words, nothing has changed. Why is this newsworthy? What’s more shocking is the absence of “leading” scottish universities such as Aberdeen and Dundee which is ranked higher than LSE in the complete university guide.
Hamish
The University of Aberdeen was founded in 1495 and is a very good University. Dundee slightly less so but has been around since 1888.
Anon
There’s nothing shocking about leaving out a couple of awful universities that are dining out on a local ranking
Cessle
I think the clue is in the article.
The results “are based on the responses from 95,000 academics and 45,000 graduate employers from across the globe. QS then uses this information to rank law schools against four key criteria: academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper and the impact of published work.”
It is clear that Aberdeen’s and Dundee’s reputations internationally do not extend that far beyond the UK.
Anonymous
It is clear that Aberdeen’s and Dundee’s reputations internationally do not extend that far beyond Dundee.