News

Harvard trumps Oxbridge in global law school rankings — again

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
33

World league table looks at key criteria including employer and academic reputation

Harvard University

Law student bragging rights go to our cousins across the pond, with Harvard once again outperforming both Oxford and Cambridge in the latest law school world rankings.

QS World University Rankings, who complies the annual league table, placed Oxford and Cambridge in second and third respectively, leaving Ivy league player Harvard to take the crown for the fourth year on the bounce.

The rankings — which cover a whopping 48 subjects, including law — are based on the responses from 95,000 academics and 45,000 graduate employers from across the globe. QS then uses this information to rank law schools against four key criteria: academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper and the impact of published work.

US uni duo Yale and Stanford placed 4th and 5th, while LSE secured 6th spot ahead of the University of California, Berkeley, in 7th.

Secure your place: The UK Virtual Law Fair Series 2020

Rounding off the top 10, Columbia University rose one place to bag 8th, New York University placed 9th, and the University of Melbourne dropped four position to finish 10th.

Other notable UK players include King’s College London in 15th, UCL in 16th and the University of Edinburgh in 22nd.

Last week Legal Cheek reported that Scottish law schools had put on a strong showing in a separate UK-only ranking complied by the Complete University Guide.

The likes of Glasgow (5th), Aberdeen (6th), Edinburgh (7th) and Strathclyde (8th) finished ahead of City law recruiter favourites including LSE (9th) and Durham (10th). Cambridge came in top.

QS World University Rankings — Top 10 by law:

Ranking Law school Overall score (out of 100)
1 Harvard University 100
2 University of Oxford 97.1
3 University of Cambridge 97
4 Yale University 94.1
5 Stanford University 92.9
6 LSE 90.4
7 University of California, Berkeley (UCB) 90.2
8 Columbia University 89.8
9 New York University (NYU) 89
10 The University of Melbourne 87.9

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

33 Comments

Anonymous

So in other words, nothing has changed. Why is this newsworthy? What’s more shocking is the absence of “leading” scottish universities such as Aberdeen and Dundee which is ranked higher than LSE in the complete university guide.

Reply Report comment
(3)(10)

Hamish

The University of Aberdeen was founded in 1495 and is a very good University. Dundee slightly less so but has been around since 1888.

Reply Report comment
(4)(12)

Anon

There’s nothing shocking about leaving out a couple of awful universities that are dining out on a local ranking

Reply Report comment
(22)(5)

Cessle

I think the clue is in the article.

The results “are based on the responses from 95,000 academics and 45,000 graduate employers from across the globe. QS then uses this information to rank law schools against four key criteria: academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper and the impact of published work.”

It is clear that Aberdeen’s and Dundee’s reputations internationally do not extend that far beyond the UK.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Anonymous

It is clear that Aberdeen’s and Dundee’s reputations internationally do not extend that far beyond Dundee.

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

UCL Alum

Not surprised at the poor ranking of UCL. You should see the students the law faculty are admitting now

Reply Report comment
(15)(3)

Diane Abbott

Do go on

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

anon

elaborate further about UCL’s law facility

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

I believe 12:23 is a plain old Brexity racist. They feel they can dog whistle at will nowadays.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Another UCL Alum

Compared to when I studied there, the undergrad year groups are far larger now (over fifty students more). The first years have their lectures in a nearby hotel, last I checked, because they can’t fit them in the lecture theatres, several have been let in below the advertised offer and pretty much anything with a 2.1 is admitted at an LLM level (saying that as someone who was offered a place over email without even applying). I sat in on a LLM tutorial for fun while visiting, immediately before the corona closure, and it was just wall-to-wall silence with several students unable to speak English at the required level. It’s still fine overall though.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Diane Abbott

Yes the larger class sizes seem to be an unhealthy trend among 2nd tier law schools that know they can get away with less time with the professor because the students covet the prestige of a degree there. It’s all about the money.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anon

Yeah, I did the LLM there and found it very hard to get a discussion going in our smaller seminars. Even the native speakers (I’m not one) just kind of sat there. Almost no one had done the reading. After 2 weeks or so, I was the only one out of 8 who still attended the Comparative Contract seminar (despite the lecturer who also led the seminar being very good). It was kind of fun, like a one on one tutorial, but I don’t understand why people would put in so little effort.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

‘Why don’t people do the reading?’

This is an issue in most law schools and its because 90% of people who study law don’t actually truly enjoy the subject and so don’t engage with the content until they shit a brick two weeks before exams.

They just chose to study it to make mummy and daddy happy and put 🎓law on their Instagram handle.

Look at the top American law schools by comparison, everyone in those classs is at the top of their game. No wonder we lag behind.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Prof Oxon

These rankings are useless! Students are never satisfied. Measure our success with the quality of our research.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anon

The best education for certain areas of law e.g. private equity is clearly on the job.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

But that sort of work just wants testosterone-filled hour-grunts who can fill in templates. It does not need academic ability. You know, the sort that think class is shown by buying tacky sports cars. Ghastly bunch, you would not put them forward for membership at your club. They are only good for swelling the equity pot.

Reply Report comment
(6)(6)

Warwick Law Grad

Where did Warwick come guys ? Surprised it’s not top 20

Reply Report comment
(3)(8)

Anonymous

They teach law at Warwick? I did not know that. I thought it was just a place people went who did not get into maths at Oxbridge.

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Anon

If Durham isn’t there then how the heck can science leading Warwick could be anywhere near?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Fed Up

Why are Warwick grads so arrogant? They honestly think their University is some sort of Oxford by Coventry. No other University is filled with people with such an over-inflated sense of their own ability more so than Warwick. Durham, UCL, LSE, Imperial, Bristol; graduates from these Unis may jest about certain qualities and some are posh as hell. But Warwick and sometimes chippy KCL grads think they are somehow part of the world elite. Warwick Maths + Econ, you are top tier and probably one of the best in the world. Everything else, you range from very good to crap.

Reply Report comment
(24)(3)

Tru Doh

Harvard topping Oxbridge? Oh, that’ll make the commercial bar weep! 😂

Reply Report comment
(2)(5)

AZ

Going to both is the best option.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

David

Average US universities are better than the best the UK can offer. Exactly the same goes for law firms. I could name 25 American colleges that are better than “Oxbridge”, just as I can name 25 US firms that are better than the “Magic Circle”.

The US accounts for 15.2% of the world economy, whilst the UK accounts for a paltry 2%. Little Englanders would do well to remember that.

Reply Report comment
(3)(15)

U mad bro?

Weird flex. Lockdown making you a little frustrated?

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Who even says ‘bro’

Not a weird flex though is it? They just stated facts.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Mike Ross

How can it be top when I didn’t even go there?

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

anon

In general, what’s better for law UCL or LSE? The domestic rankings say UCL and the international rankings say LSE? More specifically, for an LLM, what’s better?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

UCL by some distance.

Reply Report comment
(11)(9)

Anon

UCL people are much happier.

I went to KCL which has almost as poor student satisfaction as LSE. It makes a significant difference.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Diane Abbott QC MP

LSE LLM programme is definitely more prestigious. For undergraduate it doesn’t really matter if you graduate with a first from either institution, but a 2:1 LSE would look better.

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

Anonymous

Ignore domestic rankings. If you follow that you’ll end up at Aberdeen or strathclyde. QS is more reliable.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

UCLad

UCL.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Grad

UCL has a more centralised campus and is bigger. You would probably overall have a much better time there

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories