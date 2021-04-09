Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Masks & Armour — Finding Your Feet [Counsel of Perfection]
Are vaccine passports a threat to human rights? [New Statesman]
Do ‘Appeals for Calm’ work? [The Law and Policy Blog]
Policing the far Left [The Critic]
The Secret Magistrate on how budget cuts and court closures are affecting the morale of the magistracy [ICLR]
Constitutional gaslighting [A Lawyer Writes]
John Lewis: Searching For Closure [According To A Law Student]
Ausgleichsmandate for the Scottish Parliament? — Scotland’s mixed electoral system and the Alba Party [UK Law Association blog]
Virtual supervision — the modern dilemma [Legal Futures]
Clothes maketh people [Scottish Legal News]
“Any firm that gives me a £1000 bonus for hard work during a global pandemic, which means I take home £600 can keep the money. It is a meaningless gesture, and I would much prefer if they quietly sent around Harrods hampers, vouchers to spend in Tesco for my weekly family shop, or even just confirmed there would be no redundancies this year…” [Legal Cheek comments]
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Anonymous
Time for fundamental reform of the lay magistracy and an increase to the range (and especially age) of people becoming mags. They tend to be of a certain ‘type’.