News

Slaughter and May to launch legal operations grad scheme

By Aishah Hussain on
18

Will initially recruit two grads

Slaughter and May’s London office

Slaughter and May is the latest law firm to offer graduates the opportunity to pursue careers in new and emerging legal roles.

The magic circle firm’s new legal operations scheme, which runs parallel to its training contract, is expected to launch later this year and run for a two-year period. It does not lead to qualification as a solicitor.

It will see two graduates work within the firm’s knowledge, innovation and legal technology departments, as well as the legal project management and business intelligence teams. Further details are expected in the coming months.

The 2021 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Slaughter and May isn’t the first magic circle law firm to offer an alternative to the traditional training contract.

Linklaters launched a legal operations graduate scheme in March 2020 covering core business functions such as project management, innovation and pricing, and its first cohort started in the summer of last year. Allen & Overy created a tech-focused grad scheme in 2018 that leads to a qualification in project management, while Clifford Chance started a similar programme for school-leavers.

Beyond the magic circle, Norton Rose Fulbright has run a business and legal operations scheme for graduates since 2018, while Ashurst has a programme for graduates looking to qualify in non-traditional legal service areas.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

18 Comments

Why

Why have you removed the like buttons, that was the only reason for visiting this site – May as well go to ROF now

Reply Report comment
(18)(0)

Joe

May as well get a life now while you’re at it

Reply Report comment
(6)(6)

Like

A comment worthy of a like if ever there was one.

Reply Report comment
(2)(4)

Tom

If you’re annoyed by the like feature being disabled then you seriously need to re-evaluate your life and priorities and that goes for any other person reading who is also angry about a like/dislike button being removed lmao

Reply Report comment
(3)(5)

Duh

Or they just want a quick way to scroll to the comments drawing the most attention – there’s a reason most news outlets have a similar feature be it FT or Daily Mail

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Sebastian

The readers of FT have an account and also they are sensible prudent readers which means they can only like it once and cannot spam the button.

Funny how the individual saying ‘duh’ is actually the idiot themself looool

Reply Report comment
(6)(8)

James R

Looks like it’s you who has been spamming the like and dislike buttons recently?

On every single article the comments have blatantly been altered in this way to suit an agenda.

Of course you would spam the comments now begging for LC to bring it back.

You need a hobby and a life m8

Reply Report comment
(0)(6)

man with no understanding of anything

This is why UK firms are less profitable than US firms xd xd xd xd

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

PLEASE

BRING BACK THE LIKE AND DISLIKE BUTTONS

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

William

Oh no poor you!!!

Looks like you have to find something else to do with your time than spend hours spamming the like and dislike button to get your ratio which in the real world means absolutely nothing.

Get a grip and grow up.

People seriously need to get a like jheez as if they’re angry over the like button being taken away looool

Reply Report comment
(0)(5)

SC

The anger over the like and dislike buttons being removed shows how so many people seeking careers in law are the types to continually seek validation, as well as show their contempt for others

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Andrew

Couldn’t have put it better myself.

People were really trying to push an agenda over certain law firms and universities and many other law career related things to compare on.

People trying to make themselves feel better about themselves for having X vac scheme or Y training contract etc.

I think removing the like/dislike button is the only thing to save Legal Cheek. It was becoming a site for children to have arguments online with strangers over silly things which actual lawyers don’t care about in real life

Reply Report comment
(5)(3)

Ok boomer

HAVE YOU NEVER SEEN THE INTERNET BEFORE?! Christ on a bike…

The law is a profession with: systemic levels of performance anxiety, imposter syndrome, and the general stresses caused by extreme competition (even just to start the career); a working environment that stifles displaying one’s personality for fear of not fitting in with a conservative office culture; and a reputation for rewarding good work with more work, accompanied by crushing deadlines, rather than praise – but Heaven help you if you miss a typo when proofing a partner’s draft.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

The votes gave the silenced majority the ability to speak up against the leftist woke diversity nonsense that is being forced on the profession. But that presumably did not go down with the virtue-signalling PR departments of law firms and chambers that fund the site.

Reply Report comment
(3)(5)

Anonymous get a grip

Lol what are you talking about.

What comments allowed you to speak up about “lefty nonsense” , the vast majority of comments involved the same old us firm vs uk firm debates and debates about BPP/Ulaw.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

get a grip, Anonymous get a grip

“debates about BPP/ULaw”

i think that the LC comments section has reached the consensus that there is nothing to debate, they’re both shet, and it doesn’t matter which one you go to

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Adam

Agreed!

There was no debate about the two. They are just as bad as each other and everyone acknowledged that

Students were just ranting about the atrocious mismanagement and abysmal teaching at both

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Bartholomew

No covid reward? Cheapskates

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories