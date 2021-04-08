Slaughter and May to launch legal operations grad scheme

Will initially recruit two grads

Slaughter and May is the latest law firm to offer graduates the opportunity to pursue careers in new and emerging legal roles.

The magic circle firm’s new legal operations scheme, which runs parallel to its training contract, is expected to launch later this year and run for a two-year period. It does not lead to qualification as a solicitor.

It will see two graduates work within the firm’s knowledge, innovation and legal technology departments, as well as the legal project management and business intelligence teams. Further details are expected in the coming months.

Slaughter and May isn’t the first magic circle law firm to offer an alternative to the traditional training contract.

Linklaters launched a legal operations graduate scheme in March 2020 covering core business functions such as project management, innovation and pricing, and its first cohort started in the summer of last year. Allen & Overy created a tech-focused grad scheme in 2018 that leads to a qualification in project management, while Clifford Chance started a similar programme for school-leavers.

Beyond the magic circle, Norton Rose Fulbright has run a business and legal operations scheme for graduates since 2018, while Ashurst has a programme for graduates looking to qualify in non-traditional legal service areas.