Slaughter and May to launch legal operations grad scheme
Will initially recruit two grads
Slaughter and May is the latest law firm to offer graduates the opportunity to pursue careers in new and emerging legal roles.
The magic circle firm’s new legal operations scheme, which runs parallel to its training contract, is expected to launch later this year and run for a two-year period. It does not lead to qualification as a solicitor.
It will see two graduates work within the firm’s knowledge, innovation and legal technology departments, as well as the legal project management and business intelligence teams. Further details are expected in the coming months.
Slaughter and May isn’t the first magic circle law firm to offer an alternative to the traditional training contract.
Linklaters launched a legal operations graduate scheme in March 2020 covering core business functions such as project management, innovation and pricing, and its first cohort started in the summer of last year. Allen & Overy created a tech-focused grad scheme in 2018 that leads to a qualification in project management, while Clifford Chance started a similar programme for school-leavers.
Beyond the magic circle, Norton Rose Fulbright has run a business and legal operations scheme for graduates since 2018, while Ashurst has a programme for graduates looking to qualify in non-traditional legal service areas.
Why
Why have you removed the like buttons, that was the only reason for visiting this site – May as well go to ROF now
Joe
May as well get a life now while you’re at it
Like
A comment worthy of a like if ever there was one.
Tom
If you’re annoyed by the like feature being disabled then you seriously need to re-evaluate your life and priorities and that goes for any other person reading who is also angry about a like/dislike button being removed lmao
Duh
Or they just want a quick way to scroll to the comments drawing the most attention – there’s a reason most news outlets have a similar feature be it FT or Daily Mail
Sebastian
The readers of FT have an account and also they are sensible prudent readers which means they can only like it once and cannot spam the button.
Funny how the individual saying ‘duh’ is actually the idiot themself looool
James R
Looks like it’s you who has been spamming the like and dislike buttons recently?
On every single article the comments have blatantly been altered in this way to suit an agenda.
Of course you would spam the comments now begging for LC to bring it back.
You need a hobby and a life m8